Ranking the Most Important Bench Players in College Basketball

Basketball teams cannot live on stars alone. You need a balanced diet.

Everyone understands this to be true, at least on some level. If you don't have passing, you don't have scoring. If you don't have defensive stopping power, nothing else matters anyway.

Unless your best players can log 40 minutes night after night, you're going to need some depth. You're going to need guys who can come off the bench and chip in a few buckets, a clutch rebound or some sticky defense.

Some bench players even contribute more. In the case of these players, it's a lot more. These are the best players in the nation who don't consistently start for their teams. They are ranked based on individual statistics and overall team performance.