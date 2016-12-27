WWE SmackDown: Live Results, Reaction and Analysis for December 27

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage of the Dec. 27 episode of WWE SmackDown.

The final SmackDown of 2016 will feature the highly publicized return of John Cena. WWE has been hyping this for weeks, so there had better be something special planned for his homecoming.

We will also see three titles defended Tuesday night. Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler will challenge AJ Styles for the WWE Championship, Becky Lynch will get her rematch against Alexa Bliss for the women's title and The Wyatt Family will defend the Tag Team Championships in a Fatal 4-Way Elimination match.

Zack Ryder's knee injury came at the worst possible time for The Hype Bros, but it has opened the door for Heath Slater and Rhyno, The Usos and American Alpha to challenge the champions.

How will Nikki Bella respond to finding out Natalya attacked her at Survivor Series?

Will James Ellsworth impact the outcome of another title match?

Can Lynch capitalize off her win last week to regain the Women's Championship?

How will The Wyatt Family overcome three other tag teams?

And lastly, Can Styles fend off Corbin and Ziggler at the same time?

Make sure to bookmark this page and come back Tuesday night at the start of SmackDown at 8 p.m. ET on the USA Network. Bleacher Report will have answers to these questions and coverage of all the action.