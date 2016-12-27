Clemson Star Jadar Johnson Says Team Has Faced Better QBs Than JT Barrett

It's been all quiet on the College Football Playoff front in recent weeks, but Clemson Tigers safety Jadar Johnson changed things Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at a Fiesta Bowl news conference, Johnson critiqued Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett and his lack of arm talent, according to the Associated Press' Ralph D. Russo:

He’s pretty good. We’ve definitely faced better quarterbacks than him. I feel like if we can limit him on the ground, with his running, we’ll be pretty good. I don’t think he’s a very accurate passer. I’m not taking anything away from him. I think he’s a real good player but I feel like his strong point is just on his legs.

NBC 4's Jerod Smalley captured video of Johnson's complete comments:

VIDEO: Clemson's Jadar Johnson's evaluation of Buckeye QB J.T. Barrett. pic.twitter.com/CordqlWKjS — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) December 27, 2016

To Johnson's first point regarding Clemson's matchups against other quarterbacks, the Tigers did face Louisville Cardinals signal-caller and Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson in a 42-36 win on Oct. 1.

Johnson's second statement regarding Barrett's lack of polish as a passer also holds up.

In 12 appearances to date, Barrett has completed a career-low 61.8 percent of his passes for 2,428 yards and 24 touchdowns while averaging seven yards per pass attempt. On the ground, Barrett managed to pile up 847 yards and nine touchdowns.

And when it comes time to play for a spot in the national title game, the Buckeyes should lean on their rushing attack to put pressure on Clemson's defense and ultimately set up Barrett and the passing game for success.

Ohio State ranks ninth nationally with 258.3 rushing yards per game, and a robust average of 5.5 yards per attempt gives the Buckeyes a safety blanket when they can't find success through the air.

But with some clear bulletin-board material at his disposal, Barrett should come out locked and loaded on New Year's Eve ready to prove Johnson wrong.