Best Sports Stuff Right Now: Roll Tide, Really Long Shots and Happy New Year!

The 2016 sporting calendar saved some of its best events for last as a fitting farewell to fans around the globe.

Everything seems to collide at once, doesn't it? The NBA trots out its monster matchups for the holidays. College football gets that much closer to crowning a champion with the start of the College Football Playoff. NFL dives right into a Week 17 slate with major playoff (and draft!) implications.

Did anyone mention it was bowl season and coaching vacancies and surprises and must-see storylines weaved throughout every single sport? Whew.

Before we welcome in a brand new year and a calendar awaiting fans with open arms, let's take a look at the best sports stuff right now.