Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Radja Nainggolan, Gianluigi Donnarumma

As Roma star Radja Nainggolan is again being linked with a move to Chelsea, AC Milan starlet Gianluigi Donnarumma is reportedly on the Blues' shortlist of possible replacements for Thibaut Courtois.

According to The Times (h/t The Sun's Anthony Chapman), Chelsea manager Antonio Conte remains infatuated with Nainggolan and will once more try to land the Belgian in January.

The 28-year-old turned down a move to London in favour of the Giallorossi in the summer, but Chelsea apparently won't take no for an answer. Armed with an additional £60 million in funds thanks to the sale of Oscar, another attempt in January will reportedly follow.

Nainggolan has been linked with a move to Chelsea since before Conte took over as manager, as the Belgium international has impressed in Serie A for years. Here's a look at some of his highlights:

Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

The combative midfielder is one of the best ball-winners in Serie A, but while he's mostly known for his defensive prowess, Nainggolan is well rounded. He has superb passing range and athleticism, an incredible work rate and great finishing ability, both in and out of the box.

In many ways, Nainggolan is similar to Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal, a favourite of Conte when the two worked together at Juventus. It's easy to see why Conte would want to add a player like that to his already formidable Chelsea side, and a pairing of the Belgian and N'Golo Kante would give the Blues an absurd wall in front of the defence.

But a transfer move seems as unlikely now as it did last summer. Nainggolan made it very clear he wanted to stay in Italy, and things haven't changed, as he recently told FAN (h/t Het Laatste Nieuws' Kristof Terreur):

The midfielder moved to Italy in 2005, and he and his family have grown accustomed to the peninsula. He loves Roma and showed his commitment to the project by signing a new deal in October, per ESPN FC's Ben Gladwell.

Perhaps a summer move would be possible if Roma once again fail in their Serie A title bid and Chelsea continue their fine form, but a January transfer seems impossible.

Elsewhere, Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (h/t Daily Star's Rhys Turrell) reports Chelsea are already preparing for life after Courtois, with several outlets saying Real Madrid are preparing a massive summer move for the Belgian stopper.

Radja Nainggolan: "I'd rather stay at AS Roma until the end of the season. There are no reasons to leave at the moment." (source: FAN) #cfc pic.twitter.com/0OvdaJCOXX — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) December 24, 2016

The Blues have reportedly lined up three targets as possible replacements, with Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid leading the way. Borussia Monchengladbach's Yann Sommer is also an option, as is Milan's Donnarumma.

The latter is arguably the most intriguing option, with Oblak not expected to leave Madrid anytime soon and Sommer lacking the long-term upside the Italian carries. Donnarumma is already regarded as one of the best young goalkeepers in the world, an impressive feat for a 17-year-old.

Here's a look at some of his highlights:

KARIM JAAFAR/Getty Images

The teenager made his Serie A debut last season and immediately impressed, holding on to the starting position for the rest of the campaign. This year, he took another major step forward, putting together several impressive displays. He perhaps saved his best for last, saving the decisive penalty in the Italian Supercup win over Juventus.

TheScore's Anthony Lopopolo was blown away:

While Donnarumma would be an incredible capture, Milan will have no intention of letting their star stopper leave. The club is slowly working its way back to the top of European football, and youngsters like Donnarumma, Alessio Romagnoli and Manuel Locatelli will be vital in achieving that goal.

With a takeover (and a ton of Chinese money to support the lofty ambitions) on the horizon, expect Milan to block all moves for their top talents.