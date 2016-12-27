Heart of Dallas Bowl 2016: Army vs. North Texas Live Score and Highlights

First Quarter: Army 0, North Texas 0.

The Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl is a case for excitement and also a little bit of deja vu. Both Army and North Texas are anything but regular bowl participants, and both are excited to be continuing their seasons in Dallas. This is only the seventh bowl appearance for Army and only the second since 1996.

The Mean Green have made nine bowls in their history, but this is just the second since 2004. North Texas does own a 35-18 victory over Army on Oct. 22. Can the Mean Green repeat? ESPN will have live coverage, with Allen Bestwick, Mike Bellotti and Kris Budden on the call. Follow for live scoring and big play updates.