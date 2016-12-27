Dana White Comments on Brock Lesnar's Future with UFC

The UFC suspended Brock Lesnar for one year and fined him $250,000 after it was revealed he failed two drug tests prior to his win over Mark Hunt at UFC 200. It appears his time in the Octagon may be coming to a close.

Speaking exclusively to TMZ, UFC President Dana White didn't sound optimistic regarding the 39-year-old's future with the promotion.

"I think his career is winding down, but he's a freak of nature," White said. "Who knows...maybe he'll give me a call and say he wants to do it again, but I think he's ready to ride off into the sunset."

Lesnar—who owns a 4-3 (1) record all-time in UFC fights—had his unanimous-decision victory against Hunt overturned following the positive tests.

According to Rolling Stone's Mike Bohn, Lesnar tested positive for clomiphene, "an estrogen blocker that can remain in the system for roughly one month following use."

Before he settled on the one-year ban with the Nevada State Athletic Commission, Lesnar and his camp "requested tests on both an eye medication and foot cream for clomiphene and clomiphene metabolites," according to MMAjunkie's Steven Marrocco.

Based on recent controversies, his lack of sustained success in UFC, White's comments and the fact he'll turn 40 in July—when he's also eligible to apply for a mixed martial arts license in Nevada again, per Bohn—Lesnar should not be viewed as a lock to return to the promotion even when his suspension is over.