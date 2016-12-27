PDC World Darts Championship 2017: Tuesday Results, Scores and Latest Schedule

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Dave Chisnall advanced to the third round of the PDC World Darts Championship 2017 after beating Chris Dobey on a day that saw Robert Thornton and Mensur Suljovic get eliminated.

Chisnall beat Dobey 4-2 on Tuesday to cap the afternoon session at London's Alexandra Palace. Earlier, Mark Webster won 4-3 against Suljovic, while Daryl Gurney beat Thornton by the same score.

Here are the results from the afternoon session:

PDC World Darts Championship 2017: Afternoon Scores Player Score Player Mensur Suljovic (8) 3-4 Mark Webster (25) Robert Thornton (9) 3-4 Daryl Gurney (24) Dave Chisnall (7) 4-2 Chris Dobey PDC.tv

Here's what the schedule looks like, with tournament big guns, Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen and Raymond van Barneveld all set to be in action during the evening, per PDC Darts:

REMINDER | Here is the schedule for the opening two rounds of the @WilliamHill World Darts Championship. #WHDarts pic.twitter.com/b0PEruxXAj — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 15, 2016

Recap

Webster played some gutsy darts to outlast Suljovic after an epic six-set encounter. The latter even went in front early by claiming the first set after a 52 checkout gave him a 3-1 win.

However, Webster soon rallied and eventually took the second set after finding bull with this clutch throw, per PDC Darts:

The third set began with Suljovic finding tops to go a leg in front. Yet Webster was not to be deterred and took out double-two to go 2-1 ahead.

It was the start of seven wins on the spin for Webster, giving him a two-leg advantage in the fourth set. Checking out on 82 gave Webster the fourth, but Suljovic wasn't finished yet.

A double-four helped Suljovic tie the score at three sets apiece and force a tense decider. Webster took the additional set after finding tops to progress.

The result was a surprise, but Suljovic's early exit wasn't the only shock suffered by a higher-ranked player during the afternoon.

Gurney soon stunned the ninth seed Thornton. The 24th seed made quick work of the opening two sets to build a commanding lead.

Gurney established a relentless scoring pace early on, per 3 Dart Analyst:

Dominant Daryl Gurney 2-0 up with a 104.86 average, Thornton hasn't had a shot at a double yet. #WHDarts — 3 Dart Analyst (@3dartanalyst) December 27, 2016

Things didn't get much better for the Thorn at the start of the third, either. Not when Gurney broke throw after taking out double-eight.

Thornton was clearly rattled and had wasted his rare chances at doubles, according to Live Darts:

BREAK: Nervy stuff from Thornton as he misses four at doubles, allowing the Northern Irishman back in for D8 to lead in set three! (2-0) — Live Darts (@livedarts) December 27, 2016

The Thorn finally found his range, though, and took out double-10 to make it one leg apiece in the third. A maximum in the next leg made it seem like a rally was on for the Scot.

Thornton did take the third set after a 3-1 win, but Gurney battled back in the fourth. He led 1-0 after completing a 72 checkout.

However, Thornton was now in the mood and beginning to rack up the 180s. A quartet of maximums helped him take the fourth set and even things at two apiece.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Thornton nearly rallied all the way back from two sets down but came up just short.

Thornton's fifth 180 gave him a two-leg lead in the decider, before Gurney battled back to tie things at two each. He had hit a second and third maximum of his own to claw his way back into the set.

Yet Gurney couldn't hit bull to take the set, allowing Thornton to find double-10 to win his third set in a row. The momentum now belonged with the Thorn, who took a one-leg lead in the sixth after finding double-10.

Gurney pushed back to even the sixth at three legs apiece. A 58 checkout then put him two up in the decider before he finally closed things out.

Entry to the third round marks a first for Gurney. He expressed his relief at finally getting past the second stage:

Gurney: "I was so pleased to get through that game. I had a monkey on my back trying to get to the Third Round, it feels so good." — Live Darts (@livedarts) December 27, 2016

It was left to Chisnall to adequately represent those players in the top quarter of the draw. The seventh seed raced into a one-set lead after winning 3-1 against Dobey.

However, a break from Dobey rattled Chisnall, who soon fell two behind in the second set. Dobey had already reeled off a hat-trick of 180s and was vying to seize control. He duly did so by claiming the second set after a whitewash.

Dobey was enjoying success because he wasn't wasting time getting to the doubles:

An excellent 82 finish from Dobey as he wins set 2 to level up. There's been 7 legs so far, Dobey has had first dart at double in 6 of them. — 3 Dart Analyst (@3dartanalyst) December 27, 2016

By contrast, Chisnall was struggling at doubles. He missed three on the spin to start the third set, but a costly miss from Dobey let him back in. Chizzy didn't waste it, finding double-four to break throw and win the first leg.

On a day of so many lead changes, it was hardly a surprise when Dobey returned the break in the next leg. Dobey forced another break by hitting double-eight to carry the third set to a decider, one taken by Chisnall after a 70 checkout.

Another deciding leg was needed to settle the fourth set. This time Dobey won after a 64 checkout.

Chisnall hit a fifth maximum before taking out 110 to win the first leg of the fifth set:

A 3-1 win gave Chisnall the fifth, before he hit double-18 to help build a two-leg lead in the sixth. Throwing for the match, Chisnall wrapped things up to advance.

He had earned a personal best at this tournament, thanks to some superb scoring:

Six 180s and a high checkout of 110 from the world number seven as he equals his best ever run in the the sport's most prestigious event. — Live Darts (@livedarts) December 27, 2016

Chisnall restored pride among the big names at the tournament, but now the onus will be on MVG, the Power and Van Barneveld avoiding the same fate as Thornton and Suljovic.