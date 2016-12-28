Belk Bowl 2016: Arkansas vs. Virginia Tech TV Schedule, Time and Odds

Two rising programs collide in the 2016 Belk Bowl, a meeting between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the No. 22 Virginia Tech Hokies.

Arkansas (7-5) boasts a third consecutive bowl appearance behind the efforts of head coach Bret Bielema. The Razorbacks feature the usual strong running game and an improved passing attack looking to leap into 2017 with momentum.

Virginia Tech (9-4) seeks a 10th win under the direction of first-year head coach Justin Fuente, the ACC Coach of the Year. The program has turned more than a few heads this year thanks to a strong passing attack competing well even with the likes of Clemson.

Belk Bowl 2016

Date: Thursday, Dec. 29

Time (ET): 5:30 p.m.

Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Watch: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Over/Under: 61.5

Spread: Virginia Tech (-7)

Team Injury Reports

Arkansas NAME POS STATUS Cody Hollister WR Out Thurs Kody Walker RB Ques Thurs Dre Greenlaw LB Ques Thurs Britto Tutt DB Out for season Kevin Richardson II DB Out for season USA Today

Virginia Tech NAME POS STATUS Shai McKenzie RB Ques Thurs Marshawn Williams RB Out for season Deshawn McClease RB Out for season Jimmie Taylor DE Out indefinitely Trent Young LB Out for season USA Today

Injury reports courtesy of USA Today.

A Test of Endurance

Walk thru ✅ A photo posted by Arkansas Razorback Football (@razorbackfb) on Dec 27, 2016 at 1:11pm PST

The above best describes the journey for Arkansas thus far.

Seven wins might not seem like much. Ponder this, though—the Razorbacks had a brutal schedule this year, facing seven ranked teams, of which Bielema's squad defeated three. Losses to Texas A&M, Alabama, Auburn and LSU aren't season-defining defeats by any means.

The Razorbacks have held quite strong given the circumstances. Quarterback Austin Allen had a great year, completing 61.4 percent of his passes on the way to 3,152 yards and 23 touchdowns against 12 interceptions.

Behind Allen, Rawleigh Williams III bulldozed his way to 1,326 yards and 12 touchdowns on a 5.7 per-carry average. Given the defenses Arkansas had to play all year and the one-dimensional rushing attacks of past years, the balanced numbers represent momentum in the right direction for the program.

It should go without saying, but the Razorbacks won't exactly blink in the face of another ranked opponent, one possessing an elite offense or not. Slowly building itself into a competitive team in the SEC, a date against a top ACC team is a good way for Arkansas to test its mettle while putting the rest of the conference on notice.

Seeking the 10th

"I'm awfully proud of the way our team prepared, the way they played and, ultimately, the way they believed." - Coach Fuente A photo posted by VT Football (@vthokiefootball) on Dec 3, 2016 at 9:13pm PST

The Hokies, crazy as it sounds, almost secured a 10th win this year while hosting then-No. 3 Clemson to close the season.

There, a 42-35 Clemson victory saw the Hokies rush for four touchdowns but fail to contain Heisman Trophy contender Deshaun Watson, who accounted for five total touchdowns.

Disappointing, but a strong sign the Hokies can play with the best teams in the nation. Quarterback Jerod Evans, who had three total scores against Clemson, receives most of the credit. He has 3,309 yards and 27 touchdowns through the air and also leads the Hokies in rushing, hitting on 759 yards and 10 touchdowns on a 4.2 average.

Evans doesn't do it all on his own, not with receiver Isaiah Ford dominating defenses for better than 14 yards per catch on his 73 grabs for 1,038 yards and seven touchdowns. The junior has been quite vocal in the team's desire to get the program back to 10-win campaigns.

"Winning 10 games is a thing Virginia Tech has prided itself on back in those times when we were winning the ACC," Ford said, according to Stats LLC (via ESPN.com). "We have a goal that we set, and that's to get 10 wins, so there is pressure to win this game."

Should Evans play his usual game and the defense find a way to shutter a balanced Arkansas attack, Ford will get his wish, and Fuente's award-winning season will finish with quite the exclamation point.

Prediction

Willie J. Allen Jr./Associated Press

A resume says quite a lot in college football.

Bielema has done an incredible job in building an SEC program thus far, but there is still plenty of work to be done. Of the three wins against ranked teams, two of those opponents finished at .500 or worse.

Fuente, on the other hand, has Virginia Tech riding high with an offense that can match that of a College Football Playoff participant. Such a disparity will show on the field Thursday, where the Hokies will eventually pull away.

Look for Evans to score on the ground and through the air while pulling the Hokies away in the second half after the two sides feel each other out in the first.

Prediction: Virginia Tech 34, Arkansas 28



