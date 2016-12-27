WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Dec. 27

Corbin clocked the competition early. Outside the ring, he slugged Styles. Inside the ropes, he ran over Ziggler.
The Phenomenal One looked to blindside Corbin, but his foe proved too quick and powerful.
Styles and Ziggler teamed up on The Lone Wolf to neutralize him temporarily. They left the big man in a pile of splintered wood before focusing their offense on each other.
The Showoff managed to escape a Styles Clash attempt and land a Zig-Zag, but it wasn't enough to win.
Styles waited for his two opponents to stun each other to leap into the fray. He hit a Phenomenal Forearm to put away Ziggler.
Cena rushed down to the ring. He shook the champ's hand before the two stared each other down.
Result
Styles wins via pinfall to retain the WWE Championship.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
- "Some of the most fun moments of my life are chalked up to bad decisions."—Ziggler.
- Corbin describes Styles and Ziggler as "two little men about to meet the end of days."
- Corbin punches Styles out of the air.
- Ziggler and Styles jump on Corbin to smash him through a table.
- Ziggler superkicks Styles in midair.
- "What a thriller to close out 2016!"—Mauro Ranallo.
- Corbin hits End of Days on Corbin as Ziggler hits The Lone Wolf with a Zig-Zag.
Grade
A+
Analysis
Corbin has never looked better. He was an absolute beast in this match, and it couldn't be clearer that he belongs in the main event scene moving forward.
Ziggler, Corbin and Styles delivered one of SmackDown's best matches all year—a full-tilt, well-told thrill ride with the brand's top prize on the line.
And the announcers did a stellar job talking up what a great year Styles has had. They sold this win as the finishing touches on a historic run, which is a reality-based narrative WWE should have been playing up more beforehand.
Cena vs. Styles is going to be great, just as their previous encounters have been. But the dynamic will much different this time. Styles won't be out to prove himself as much as cling tight to his crown.