WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Dec. 27

WWE SmackDown finished off its steamrolling of Raw in 2016 with a tremendous episode.

High stakes and high-octane matchups powered the show. AJ Styles defending the WWE Championship against Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler, SmackDown women's champ Alexa Bliss clashing with Becky Lynch and The Wyatt Family's attempt to outlast three teams to remain titleholders made Tuesday's SmackDown feel like a mini pay-per-view.

Dubbed the "Wild Card Finals," the final SmackDown of 2016 welcomed back John Cena and effectively marched toward the Jan. 29 Royal Rumble PPV.

SmackDown has spent the second half of the year beating out Raw in terms of storytelling and in-ring action. It did so again, knocking it out of the park in Chicago.

The following is a look at SmackDown's latest victory, breaking down the highs and lows of the blue brand's 2016 sendoff.