WWE Raw: Burning Questions to Address After Dec. 26 Show

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

As WWE Raw put a lid on 2016, a number of lingering questions remain about the red brand's rivalries.

The early stages of Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair look a lot like Flair vs. Sasha Banks. Will WWE avoid running that story into the ground with overexposure?

And what about Sami Zayn vs. Braun Strowman? Does destruction await Zayn next Monday, or are we in for an upset for the ages?

The final Raw of the year kept fans guessing about what's ahead. What squad will chase after Cesaro and Sheamus? What can we expect from Emmalina's impending arrival?

These are the biggest unknowns to come out of Raw's visit to Chicago. Read on as we dive into each of those questions, trying to get a glimpse of what's ahead for the red brand in 2017.

How Will the Last Man Standing Match Play Out?

His loss to Zayn at Roadblock: End of the Line has enraged Strowman. Monday marked the second straight week the big man inserted himself into random matches and laid out everyone in sight.

Strowman demanded another shot at Zayn, and he got it. Raw commissioner Stephanie McMahon booked a Last Man Standing match for next week between the underdog and the colossus.

Will this be a lengthy showcase of Strowman's powers? Will Zayn somehow stun the giant?

The Last Man Standing stipulation would seem to be a means to allow Zayn to even the odds thanks to weaponry or assistance from others. The much smaller Shane McMahon was able to take down Big Show in the same kind of bout in 2001.

But Strowman has been the star of this story, and it looks as if he's on his way to main event status in a hurry.

This feud is likely meant to propel Strowman, so he is poised to overpower and outlast a game Zayn. The match will act as a steppingstone to whichever rival awaits the big man at WrestleMania 33.

Who Else Will Step Up to Cesaro and Sheamus?

The New Day failed to regain the Raw Tag Team Championship from Cesaro and Sheamus Monday night. The European bruisers were able to fend off the former champs thanks to improved team chemistry and a Brogue Kick to the jaw.

Was that the final rematch for a while?

Are we set to see The New Day continue to attempt to reclaim its throne? Or will Cesaro and Sheamus soon move on to a new set of rivals?

The folks at Total Wrestling magazine believe The New Day is better off heading elsewhere for now:

And that's surely time for The New Day to move down the tag team division for a while; their act doesn't need the titles right now #Raw — Total Wrestling (@TWrestlingmag) December 27, 2016

That's true for Cesaro and Sheamus, too. They have conquered the longest-reigning titleholders. It's time to begin a new story with someone else.

The trouble is that Raw's tag team division doesn't offer a ton of options.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have not looked like legit contenders thanks to lousy booking for much of the year. They did score a win over the lowly Golden Truth Monday night, but a feud between The Club and Cesaro and Sheamus would have little electricity.

WWE's best move would be to call up The Revival and let them slug their way to the tag team title scene.

Will Emmalina's Debut Be Worth the Wait?

Emmalina didn't premiere in Chicago. Raw instead offered another video package of the wrestler formerly known as Emma, promising once more that she is coming soon.

It's been months now since the teases of her arrival began.

The latest vignette promised fans it would be worth the wait:

Will that hold true? Or will all this delay only lead to disappointment?

It would be great to see WWE put a ton of effort into reintroducing Emma as whatever Emmalina ends up being. She was one of the most promising talents in the women's division but never got a sustained opportunity in the spotlight.

Recent history says Emmalina's arrival won't be anything groundbreaking.

WWE teased Curt Hawkins' re-debut for a long stretch, too, only to under-deliver once he was a part of SmackDown. Weeks upon weeks' worth of hype didn't lead to much for The Shining Stars, Fandango or Brodus Clay, either.

Fans would be wise to set their expectations low, and perhaps WWE will offer a pleasant surprise.

How Will WWE Keep Familiar Matches Feeling Fresh?

Is 2017 going to be overflowing with Bayley vs. Flair and Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens matches? The current pace for each feud says yes.

On Monday's Raw, Bayley took on Flair in a non-title affair. Later in the night, Owens clashed with Reigns. Both bouts took place last week, too.

Per CageMatch.net, Bayley and Flair have battled five times since November. Owens and Reigns have them beat with six matches against each other in that span.

Is WWE going to book these same contests to excess?

Brandon Gnetz wrote for Comic Book Online: "If the Sasha and Charlotte program is any indication, we're going to see Bayley and Charlotte wrestle about 100 times between now and WrestleMania; likely with the championship changing hands multiple times along the way."

The thinness of the Raw women's division may prove Gnetz right.

Paige has been recovering from neck issues. Summer Rae is dealing with an injury as well. And with Nia Jax and Sasha Banks battling each other, WWE's options for warm-up opponents for Bayley and Flair are limited.

That's not as much an issue with Owens and Reigns, but creativity is in short supply in both cases.

WWE cannot expect fans to get pumped for showdowns they have seen 10 times previously. Distance between these enemies is a must moving forward.