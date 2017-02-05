Wayne Rooney Illness: Manchester United Captain Ruled Out vs. Leicester City

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney was left out of the squad for the team's Premier League clash with Leicester City on Sunday because of illness.

The club's official Twitter account confirmed the forward's absence:

This is a big blow to Rooney, as he faces a fight to force his way into the plans of manager Jose Mourinho on a regular basis.

Earlier in the campaign, the United boss dropped the 31-year-old following a torrid run of form. Since being reintegrated into the setup, the England captain has looked in much better fettle, showcasing flashes of quality in the final third.

Rooney can't afford much time on the sidelines, as competition to get into the United attack is fierce.

Up top, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been a menace to Premier League defenders, while the youthful exuberance of Marcus Rashford presents Mourinho with another alternative. In the spots behind the striker, in which Rooney can also operate, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial are strong options.

Having broken the Red Devils' all-time goalscoring record in January with a fine free-kick against Stoke City, Rooney will have been keen to kick on.

While the United No. 10 is no longer the force he was in the final third, he’s shown under Mourinho he still has the quality to make a significant impact for the team if used correctly. With that in mind, the manager will want Rooney ready to contribute again as soon as possible.