Liverpool vs. Stoke City: Live Score, Highlights from Premier League Game

Only a win over Stoke City will do for Liverpool on Tuesday, as Jurgen Klopp's side look to keep pace with leaders Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table.

The Blues made it 12 league wins on the spin with a 3-0 triumph over Bournemouth on Boxing Day, so the Reds can ill afford to drop points on home turf in the first of three festive fixtures in seven days.

Liverpool have won five of the last six Premier League meetings with Stoke, though, while visiting boss Mark Hughes has never been victorious at Anfield during his managerial career.

The game gets under way at 5:15 p.m. GMT (12:15 p.m. ET). Join Bleacher Report for blog updates 15 minutes prior to kick-off.