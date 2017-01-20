Jose Fonte to West Ham United: Latest Transfer Details, Comments and Reaction

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

West Ham United have completed the signing of Southampton centre-back Jose Fonte for a reported fee of £8 million.

The club announced the deal via its official Twitter account, as Fonte signed a two-and-a-half-year contract that will keep him at West Ham until the summer of 2019:



Fonte leaves St. Mary's Stadium seven years after arriving on the south coast from Crystal Palace, and his move brings an end to months of speculation regarding his future at Southampton.

The defender helped Portugal stride to the UEFA Euro 2016 title, and the Guardian's Ed Aarons reported both Manchester United and Everton showed interest in recruiting the veteran over the summer.

Fonte previously commented on the rotation policy employed by French manager Claude Puel, who replaced Ronald Koeman at Southampton last summer.

Fonte was left out of the side's UEFA Europa League clash with Hapoel Be'er Sheva in December and said, per The Telegraph's Jeremy Wilson:

Of course I’m disappointed. I want to play every game. I’m fit to play every game. I’m always on the dance floor—I’m always fit. I worked really hard last year to play Europa League. I worked really hard and obviously I’m disappointed, but I have to accept the decision from the manager and be ready when I am called to play. If I’m called to play Europa League, I will be there, as simple as that. It’s a massive game [Hapoel] and I’m ready. We need to win this game.

At 33 years of age, it seems likely this will be the last major move of Fonte's career, but after displaying superb form in 2016 for club and country, the defender's longevity could extend past the normal average for a centre-back.

While his six-year stay might end on a sour note, Fonte will leave a legacy as one of the Southampton players who helped bring the club from League One to Premier League prominence.

The veteran will add some much-needed quality to a West Ham defence that has struggled in the 2016-17 campaign, and he should move into the starting XI quickly.