    World FootballDownload App

    Jose Fonte to West Ham United: Latest Transfer Details, Comments and Reaction

    SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 08: Jose Fonte of Southampton waves as he warms up during the UEFA Europa League match between Southampton FC and Hapoel Beer-Sheva FC at St Mary's Stadium on December 8, 2016 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
    Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images
    Tom SunderlandFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2017

    West Ham United have completed the signing of Southampton centre-back Jose Fonte for a reported fee of £8 million. 

    The club announced the deal via its official Twitter account, as Fonte signed a two-and-a-half-year contract that will keep him at West Ham until the summer of 2019:

    Fonte leaves St. Mary's Stadium seven years after arriving on the south coast from Crystal Palace, and his move brings an end to months of speculation regarding his future at Southampton.

    The defender helped Portugal stride to the UEFA Euro 2016 title, and the Guardian's Ed Aarons reported both Manchester United and Everton showed interest in recruiting the veteran over the summer.

    BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 18: Jose Fonte of Southampton during the Premier League match between AFC. Bournemouth and Southampton at Vitality Stadium on December 18, 2016 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
    Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

    Fonte previously commented on the rotation policy employed by French manager Claude Puel, who replaced Ronald Koeman at Southampton last summer.

    Fonte was left out of the side's UEFA Europa League clash with Hapoel Be'er Sheva in December and said, per The Telegraph's Jeremy Wilson:

    Of course I’m disappointed. I want to play every game. I’m fit to play every game. I’m always on the dance floor—I’m always fit. I worked really hard last year to play Europa League.

    I worked really hard and obviously I’m disappointed, but I have to accept the decision from the manager and be ready when I am called to play. If I’m called to play Europa League, I will be there, as simple as that. It’s a massive game [Hapoel] and I’m ready. We need to win this game.

    At 33 years of age, it seems likely this will be the last major move of Fonte's career, but after displaying superb form in 2016 for club and country, the defender's longevity could extend past the normal average for a centre-back.

    While his six-year stay might end on a sour note, Fonte will leave a legacy as one of the Southampton players who helped bring the club from League One to Premier League prominence.

    The veteran will add some much-needed quality to a West Ham defence that has struggled in the 2016-17 campaign, and he should move into the starting XI quickly. 

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 