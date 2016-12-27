Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on James Rodriguez Ahead of January Window

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Chelsea have reportedly missed out on their chance to sign Real Madrid winger James Rodriguez in January, but Los Blancos will return next summer hoping to swap their star for goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

After months of speculation regarding a potential winter exit from the Santiago Bernabeu, Rodriguez's agent, Jorge Mendes, has put an end to the rumours, per the Sun's Matt Heath-Smith.

Sounds like James Rodriguez is staying put this winter. pic.twitter.com/jWyFIQRcas — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) December 26, 2016

As mentioned in the report, Real recently learned of their partially successful appeal against a FIFA-imposed transfer ban, which leaves them free to sign players next summer, although they're still suspended from doing so next month.

That means departures have become less likely next month as the Spanish powerhouse would be unable to secure replacements, and manager Zinedine Zidane would rather keep all his current options.

ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan wrote there could be a lifeline for Chelsea, however, after reporting Real could actually be more inclined to sell in January if it means cashing in for a higher fee:

Madrid FIFA ban news makes it even more likely James on his way once Florentino can make most of money back https://t.co/R9t7z1L3M7 — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) December 20, 2016

News of Real's interest in Courtois may frighten those at Stamford Bridge, however, leading to reports Chelsea have made a three-man shortlist of potential replacements for their No. 1, per Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (h/t Daily Star's Rhys Turrell).

Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak, AC Milan prodigy Gianluigi Donnarumma and Borussia Moenchengladbach stopper Yann Sommer are said to make up the trio, although retaining the services of Courtois, 24, may be the priority.

Lucas Vazquez is currently one of Rodriguez's competitors at Real, but he came to the defence of his fellow attacker, per Goal's Joe Wright: "He's a very good friend of mine, and I hope that he stays. I have a lot of affection for him, and he's a really great player."

Speculation of a move to west London also intensified after Colombian newspapers El Tiempo and El Colombiano reported Rodriguez was securing a UK visa that would allow him to play in the Premier League, via Eurosport UK:



Real Madrid star James Rodriguez gets UK visa ahead of Premier League move 😲



It's Wednesday's Euro Papers 🎥📰 pic.twitter.com/RDNUedt1km — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) December 21, 2016

Real manager Zinedine Zidane has utilised Rodriguez's talents only sporadically this season, at times preferring the talents of Vazquez and Marco Asensio to the likes of their €80 million investment this season.

Just how open the Blues will be to the idea of swapping their star stopper Courtois is unclear, however, especially considering the Belgium No. 1 has recaptured his peak form under manager Antonio Conte this term.

The Sun's Alec Shilton recently reported Chelsea baulked at Rodriguez's £60 million transfer valuation, but a reduced fee in the summer, when Real can acquire a replacement, may open the door once more for a deal to materialise.