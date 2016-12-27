Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Lucas Leiva Ahead of January Window

Italian giants Internazionale have reportedly secured a deal to take Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva on loan next month as he nears the end of his contract.

Lucas' current deal expires at the end of the season, and the Guardian's Fabrizio Romano reported the ball is now in Inter's court as to whether the move goes through six months in January:

Liverpool accepted Inter loan bid for Lucas Leiva. Now, Inter will decide if finalize the deal or choose another midfielder. #LFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 26, 2016

The Brazilian veteran has made seven starts in 12 appearances under manager Jurgen Klopp this season, several of which have come as an emergency deputy at centre-back.

However, the Daily Mail's Dominic King further confirmed reports of a potential winter exit for Inter after Lucas has seen his playing time decrease at Anfield in recent campaigns:

Liverpool are considering an offer from Inter Milan for Lucas Leiva; they've pursued him for several seasons, this might be they get him — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) December 26, 2016

Lucas arrived on Merseyside from Brazilian outfit Gremio in 2007 and has gone on to establish himself as a fan favourite for the Reds, although his only trophy with the side in that time remains a 2011-12 League Cup win.

Inter may be more able to offer Lucas first-team opportunities in Serie A, and the 29-year-old may have a chance of injecting some new life into his career with a move to Italy's top flight.

However, the deal is not yet done due to the fact the Nerazzurri are still assessing other midfield options to fit the role, with Wolfsburg's Luiz Gustavo, Fiorentina's Milan Badelj and Lassana Diarra of Marseille said to be in the discussion, per Romano.

Liverpool football writer Dave O'Connell recently cited the Mirror and provided an idea of how much the Reds valued their player at if he were to complete a permanent move away from Anfield:

Italian giants Inter Milan have made an enquiry for Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva. They are ready to offer £4M plus extras. (Mirror) — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) December 23, 2016

It appears a temporary contract is the preferred choice for the Milan titans, however, and Reds manager Jurgen Klopp may be prepared to let his asset leave as he goes in search of a renewed first-team future.

Lucas is currently in his 10th season as a Liverpool player and would miss out on his decade anniversary if he were to cut his contract short now, and Anfield HQ recently provided a glimpse as to why the Anfield faithful adore their servant:

Competition wouldn't be short at the San Siro, however, with the likes of Ever Banega, Gary Medel, Felipe Melo, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Marcelo Brozovic to compete with, raises the question as to whether Lucas would see his prospects improve.

The midfield anchor has made 326 total appearances for Liverpool, but it's possible he's now played his last game for the Reds if a winter move to Italy gets pushed over the line.