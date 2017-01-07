New Rivalries Getting Better in the 2016-17 NHL Season

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
What's Fueling the Rivalry?
Teams from the Eastern and Western Conferences play each other just twice a year, and the only time they can meet in the playoffs is during the Stanley Cup Final. As a result, it's unusual to see any kind of lasting cross-conference rivalry.
But last summer's blockbuster swap of blueliners P.K. Subban and Shea Weber has bound together the fortunes of the Montreal Canadiens and Nashville Predators for the foreseeable future.
Each was the most important defensemen on his old team, but they both bring wildly different skill sets to the ice.
Which Team Currently Holds the Edge?
At first glance, it appeared that the Predators had gotten the better of the deal when the trade went down last June. Subban, 27, is younger and more dynamic. He looked like he'd spark the Nashville blue line for years to come.
So far, though, the early edge goes to the Canadiens. Montreal boasts the better record, leading the Atlantic Division with 54 points. The Predators are struggling for a playoff spot and sit fourth in the Central.
Individually, the 31-year-old Weber also comes out on top. He has 10 goals, 24 points and is a plus-16 while Subban has seven goals, 17 points and is a minus-11. Weber has also been the more durable of the two defensemen, playing in all 39 games to date and averaging 25:57 of ice time. Subban's averaging 25:04 per game but has missed Nashville's last 10 games with what's believed to be a herniated disc in his back.
Montreal also holds the edge in the head-to-head matchup. Weber scored his team's only goal in regulation as the Canadiens beat the Predators 2-1 in overtime on January 3 in Nashville.
What Are the Next Moments to Watch?
On January 2, Predators general manager David Poile told Adam Vingan of The Tennessean that he expected Subban to be sidelined for about another two to three weeks.
It's questionable whether he'll be ready to get back into his skates in time to captain the Central Division team at the All-Star Game on January 29 after winning the fan vote. His All-Star performance as a member of the Canadians in the host city of Nashville was a huge hit in 2016.
Fans will also be hopeful that Subban is back in action for his scheduled homecoming to the Bell Center. The Preds visit Montreal on March 2.