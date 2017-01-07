New Rivalries Getting Better in the 2016-17 NHL Season

When it comes to rivalries in the National Hockey League, it's all pretty clear, right?

The Pittsburgh Penguins vs. the Philadelphia Flyers. The Boston Bruins vs. the Montreal Canadiens. The Chicago Blackhawks vs. the St. Louis Blues. Emotions have been running high between those teams for decades. All that long-simmering hate leads to some awesome on-ice action.

But it doesn't end there. The NHL is an ever-changing entity, with new relationships evolving all the time between various teams.

Here's a look at some rivalries to pay attention to as we head into the second half of the 2016-17 season. The origins of these conflicts are all over the map. Some have their roots in history, and others are just getting started.

Let us know whether you see other teams developing that certain sort of snarl when they face a particular opponent.