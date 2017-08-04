Donte Moncrief Suffers Shoulder Injury During Colts Training Camp

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts receiver Donte Moncrief is once again dealing with injury problems, sitting out Friday's work at training camp with an AC joint sprain in his shoulder.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network noted Colts head coach Chuck Pagano called the ailment "mild," but he didn't immediately provide a timetable for the wideout's return.

The 23-year-old playmaker is coming off a rough year from an injury perspective, missing time with both shoulder and hamstring issues. He appeared in just nine games in 2016, finishing with 30 catches for 307 yards.

Despite the inconsistency, he did manage to lead the team with seven receiving touchdowns, showing his value when he is in the lineup.

When healthy, Moncrief is a dangerous receiver all over the field. He broke out in 2015 with 733 receiving yards and six touchdowns and remains a valuable weapon for Andrew Luck.

The receiver will have to focus on getting healthy while developing into a legitimate secondary option in the receiving corps behind T.Y. Hilton, especially as he tries to earn a new contract heading into his fourth year in the league.

"My main thing is just showing them I'm worthy," Moncrief said in the offseason, per Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star. "I know what I can do and I know what I'm capable of."

His inability to stay on the field could be a problem, however. Phillip Dorsett, Chester Rogers and Kamar Aiken will likely see extra snaps as long as Moncrief is unavailable.