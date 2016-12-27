MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Brian Dozier, Jed Lowrie, More

Major League Baseball's hot stove has cooled off in the aftermath of the winter meetings, but there's still some buzz circulating the rumor mill as the calendar gets set to flip to 2017.

Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier has emerged as a legitimate trade candidate following a sensational 2016 season, and he's not the only infielder who could be available.

Then there's the Tampa Bay Rays' Drew Smyly, who has continued to generate interest from teams in need of quality starting pitchers to round out their rotations.

So as the rumblings get louder, here's a rundown of the latest rumors from across MLB.

Multiple Teams Showing Interest in Dozier

With so many big names off the market, all eyes are on Dozier and the Twins for the time being. And as it turns out, Minnesota may be more motivated to deal him than initially believed.

According to 1500 ESPN's Darren Wolfson, the Los Angeles Dodgers are "still very much in it" when it comes to the chase for Dozier. Wolfson added the St. Louis Cardinals are also "very much in it," while the Washington Nationals and San Francisco Giants "remain in dialogue."

Interest in Dozier, of course, is not a surprise.

The 29-year-old put together a stellar 2016 campaign that saw him bat a career-best .268, smash 42 home runs and notch 99 RBI. Those 42 dingers were the most all-time by an American League second baseman, per CBSSports.com's Mike Axisa, and they evidently made several National League contenders take notice.

Chief among that group is the Cardinals, who represent a logical landing spot for the 2015 All-Star.

"The Cardinals spent big to sign Dexter Fowler, and they were linked to Justin Turner before he agreed to re-sign with Los Angeles, so it's not [surprising] to hear they're in on Dozier," Axisa wrote. "St. Louis clearly wants another middle-of-the-order power bat and Dozier qualifies."

Regardless of which team comes out on top in the chase for Dozier, one thing is clear: The Twins are intent on maximizing return value for the rising star before he becomes an unrestricted free agent following the 2018 season.

A's Making Lowrie Available?

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Oakland A's don't appear thrilled with their situation at second base in the short term, and executive vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane has disclosed as much.

"It's a concern," Beane said, per CSN Bay Area's Joe Stiglich. "Long term, I think we feel like we have some options that probably aren’t quite ready yet. I think we prefer not to rush those options."

And while Jed Lowrie has proved his worth in the past, it seems the A's could look to ship him out of the Bay Area if they're able to show teams he has recovered fully from August's left foot surgery.

"It’s believed they've at least gauged trade interest for him this winter, though his physical status could make it tougher to pull off a deal," Stiglich wrote. "He’s in the final season of a three-year deal that will pay him $6.5 million in 2017."

Dealing Lowrie over the offseason may not be particularly easy since interested parties will want evidence he's able to stay healthy once he returns to the diamond, but this is a situation worth monitoring as the spring approaches.

Mariners Still Chasing Smyly

Seattle Mariners starting pitchers ranked fourth in the American League with a 4.25 ERA last season, but the team's front office isn't content just yet.

According to the Seattle Times' Ryan Divish, "A baseball source said the Mariners tried to work a deal for Rays lefty Drew Smyly during the winter meetings."

Divish added the following regarding Tampa Bay's motivations behind a potential deal involving Smyly: "Tampa seems more inclined to part with Smyly since he’s projected to make $6.8 million in his third year of arbitration and is a free agent after the 2018 season."

It remains unclear what the Mariners would part with to try and pry Smyly from the Rays, but there's no denying he'd be a quality pickup for a franchise looking to make its first postseason appearance since 2001.

The 27-year-old southpaw owns a 3.74 lifetime ERA, and his mark of 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings would bolster the back end of a Mariners rotation that already boasts Felix Hernandez, Hisashi Iwakuma and James Paxton.

Stats courtesy of Baseball-Reference.com.