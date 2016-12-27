Burning Questions for the NHL in 2017

The Columbus Blue Jackets are storming toward 2017 on a 12-game winning streak that has catapulted them into first place overall in the NHL standings.

It's an astonishing turnaround for a club that finished 27th at the end of last season after starting 0-8-0. One year ago, Columbus went into the holiday break with a 13-20-3 record, good for just 29 points. This year, they're 23-5-4, good for 50 points in just 32 games.

The Blue Jackets' success starts with their power play, which leads the league with a 26.3 percent success rate. At the other end of the ice, 2012-13 Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky is enjoying a bounce-back season—leading all goaltenders with 21 wins off a .935 save percentage and 1.87 goals-against average—both better numbers than his Vezina year.

Columbus is currently second both in goals scored and goals against per game. A tight salary-cap situation limited the Blue Jackets' offseason moves last summer, but high-priced veterans like Brandon Saad, Nick Foligno and Scott Hartnell are playing well enough to deliver good value for the dollar.

They've been supported up front by Cam Atkinson, who leads the team with 35 points, talented young center Alexander Wennberg and bargain-basement signing Sam Gagner, who has delivered 14 goals in 32 games on a contract that's paying him just $625,000. With more than half a season still to play, the sixth overall draft pick from 2007 is now just five goals away from the highest-scoring year of his career.

On the blue line, Seth Jones has been everything the Jackets hoped he'd be when they acquired him from the Nashville Predators a little less than a year ago. Another star defenseman has also emerged for Columbus, in the form of 19-year-old rookie sensation Zach Werenski.

The Blue Jackets are a well-balanced team, winning games with style thanks to oodles of confidence. If they stay healthy, they should make the playoffs for just the third time in franchise history—and could even win a series for the first time.