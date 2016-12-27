Burning Questions for the NHL in 2017

« Prev
1 of 11
Next »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow
Burning Questions for the NHL in 2017
Jay LaPrete/Associated Press
261
Reads
0
Comments

After a three-day holiday break, the National Hockey League returns to action on December 27.

The new year's just around the corner, and there's plenty to look forward to. The celebration of the league's 100th anniversary will kick off with the Centennial Classic on January 1 in Toronto, followed by the Winter Classic on January 2 in St. Louis and All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles at the end of the month.

After that, it's the trade deadline at the end of February and the buildup to the most wonderful time of the year—the playoffs, where the Pittsburgh Penguins will attempt to repeat as Stanley Cup champions.

Here's a guide to the big NHL stories to watch as the calendar flips to 2017.

Begin Slideshow »

Follow B/R on Facebook

Team StreamTM

Newsletter

WWE

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.