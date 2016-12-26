WWE Raw: Live Results, Reaction and Analysis for December 26

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage of the Dec. 26 episode of WWE Raw.

This will be the final Raw of 2016, but more Superstars are thinking about the Royal Rumble than about the new year.

Braun Strowman ended last week's show with a shocking display of power when he obliterated Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. The former Wyatt Family enforcer and Sami Zayn appear to be on a collision course, and it's up to Mick Foley and Stephanie McMahon to make the match happen to keep the rest of their roster safe.

Can Chris Jericho conquer his fear of heights?

How will Reigns and Rollins respond to being attacked by Strowman?

Will Zayn get the rematch he wants against Strowman?

Can any cruiserweight stop a determined Neville from taking over the division?

And lastly, will WWE do anything special to wrap up 2016?

