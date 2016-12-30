NBA Power Rankings: How Each Team Stacks Up to Start 2017

A new year brings major changes to the latest edition of NBA Power Rankings, as a new No. 1 rises to the top and a consistent top-five staple falls all the way out of the top 10.

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards continue their climb from the bottom third of the league and hit their highest spot of the season. We won't spoil exactly how high here, but suffice it to say, a climb like this felt impossible just two weeks ago.

As always, rankings are based on win-loss records, advanced stats, head-to-head meetings and health. The goal is a hierarchy of the league based on each team's current strength, so injuries have to factor in. Sorry, Los Angeles Clippers.

Recent performance matters most, but we're getting deep enough into the season now that a loss or two in a week might not outweigh a larger body of work.