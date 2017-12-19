JJ Redick Injures Hamstring vs. Kings, Will Not Return

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers swingman JJ Redick suffered a hamstring injury during Tuesday's game against the Sacramento Kings and was unable to return.

The team announced the news, noting Reddick is suffering from right hamstring tightness.

The 33-year-old has remained relatively durable throughout his career, appearing in over 75 games for three straight seasons and four of the last five. This made him a useful addition to a Philadelphia squad that has dealt with plenty of injuries over the past few years.

Meanwhile, Redick has become one of the most consistent scorers in the league, averaging at least 15 points per game in each of his four seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers.

He joined the Sixers this offseason to provide the otherwise young talent with a veteran who knows how to succeed at this level. So far this year, Redick was averaging 16.9 ppg while shooting 38.7 percent from three-point range entering play Tuesday.

Unfortunately, the latest injury could put pressure on the other members of the team.

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Robert Covington could see more playing time on the wing, although Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons will be the ones expected to pick up the scoring slack with the veteran unavailable.

Considering Redick is only playing on a one-year deal, he will also hope for a quick return in order to help his prospects in free agency.