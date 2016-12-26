Under Armour All-America Game 2017: Top 5 Players to Watch

Alabama LB commit Dylan Moses dominated throughout his high school career.
The annual Under Armour All-America Game will regain its spotlight on New Year's Day, as dozens of top college football prospects prepare to compete in a nationally televised contest. Action kicks off at 1 p.m. ET in Orlando, Florida, providing a final look at elite recruits before they depart for collegiate campuses.

The game takes center stage exactly one month before national signing day, offering fans an opportunity to glimpse future program difference-makers among their premier peers. Past event participants include more than 120 NFL draftees—a list that features Oakland Raiders receiver Amari Cooper, Houston Texans defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney, New York Giants safety Landon Collins and Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones.

Many of the game's latest participants will face immense expectations during the next phase of their football careers, and several should put themselves in position to make an impact at the professional level. Here's a quick rundown of the five top-rated members of this year's roster, according to Scout.com rankings.

