AdvoCare Texas Bowl 2016: Texas A&M vs. Kansas State TV Schedule, Time and Odds

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The Texas A&M Aggies and Kansas State Wildcats took two very different routes to Wednesday's 2016 AdvoCare Texas Bowl.

Both teams sit on an 8-4 record, though Texas A&M out of the SEC limped to a 1-3 finish while dealing with injuries. The Aggies are healthier than usual for the bowl game, but momentum might be a key factor.

Kansas State, on the other hand, cruised through the Big 12 to end the season on a three-game tear. Maybe the biggest negative going into Wednesday's bowl is the fact it amounts to an away match thanks to it going down in Houston.

As one of two late Wednesday matchups, this one promises plenty of action with no predictable winners. Here's everything you need to know.

AdvoCare Texas Bowl 2016

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 28

Time (ET): 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston

Watch: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Tickets: ScoreBig.com

Over/Under: 58

Spread: Texas A&M (-3)

Team Injury Reports

Texas A&M NAME POS STATUS Speedy Noil WR Out Wed Trevor Knight QB Prob Wed Jake Hubenak QB Ques Wed Armani Watts DB Ques Wed Noel Ellis DB Out for season Connor Lanfear OL Out for season Josh Walker LB Out indefinitely Justin Dunning DB Out for season Quartney Davis WR Out for season USA Today

Kansas State NAME POS STATUS Alex Barnes RB Ques Wed Abdul Beecham OL Ques Wed Duke Shelley DB Ques Wed Matthew McCrane K Ques Wed USA Today

Injury reports courtesy of USA Today.

Leaning on Knight

Maroon Miracle. If our main man Santa were a football player, he'd be a Maroon Goon. #itsaboutus #aggiefblife A photo posted by AggieFBLife (@aggiefblife) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:59pm PST

Much of Texas A&M's success hinges on quarterback Trevor Knight.

Knight missed two games—a loss to Ole Miss and a win against UTSA—near the end of the season, only to return and throw three touchdowns with no interceptions in a 54-39 whipping at the hands of LSU.

On the year, Knight has 16 touchdowns and six interceptions, and he also ranks second on the team in rushing with 594 yards while leading it in rushing scores at 10.

As one of the biggest stories leading up to the bowl, Knight had to confirm he's 100 percent, which he did, according to the Houston Chronicle's Brent Zwerneman:

A&M QB Trevor Knight said "absolutely" he will be playing in Texas Bowl vs. Kansas State on Dec. 28. — Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) December 20, 2016

Knight is more important than usual because it's important to keep in mind he is a transfer from Oklahoma, where he lined up against the Wildcats three times in Big 12 play.

This experience, in tandem with a balanced offense in what should amount to a home game, could be the perfect concoction leading to the Aggies turning things around and ending the season on a high note.

Keeping it Rolling

Knowledge. #KStateFB A photo posted by K-State Sports (@kstatesports) on Dec 25, 2016 at 4:15pm PST

Kansas State has a dual-threat quarterback of its own.

Jesse Ertz only threw eight touchdowns against four interceptions this year, but he also happened to lead the team in rushing with 159 carries for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns on a 5.9 per-carry average.

Kansas State coach Bill Snyder hasn't been shy in praising Ertz, according to Stats LLC (via ESPN.com):

Jesse has been doing it virtually all year, at least the last half or three-quarters of the year. Jesse runs deceptively well and he's deceptively fast. You look at him and say he's lead-footed, but he's not. He has a good perception of how to run and make people miss.

The strong rushing numbers shouldn't draw attention away from the fact the Wildcats boast a deep backfield. Over the three-game streak to close the season against Baylor, Kansas and TCU, Winston Dimel totaled four of his 12 rushing scores and Alex Barnes five of his six.

By design, this attack looks to eat the clock and keep the opposing offense off the field. This has certainly worked in recent weeks over three consecutive blowouts, though Texas A&M isn't unfamiliar with physical rushing attacks after playing in the SEC.

In essentially a road contest, the Wildcats will once again look to ride this strength.

Prediction

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

One can't simply ignore momentum and depth when it comes to a bowl game.

Which team will win? Texas A&M Kansas State Submit Vote vote to see results Which team will win? Texas A&M 0.0%

Kansas State 100.0% Total votes: 1

Kansas State has a deeper rushing attack firing on all cylinders right now, while Texas A&M has to continue stressing the health of its starting quarterback after falling apart down the stretch.

Though the venue figures to favor the Aggies, it is the Wildcats who are capable of controlling the pace and almost boring a crowd into silence.

Look for the Wildcats to impose their will on the ground as they have for weeks, eventually grinding out a win in the fourth with a late kick.

Prediction: Kansas State 24, Texas A&M 21



Statistics courtesy of ESPN unless otherwise specified. All betting information courtesy of OddsShark.

Follow Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) on Twitter.