Gary Dineen/Getty Images Giannis Antetokounmpo is elevating over Milwaukee's small market to snag the superstar billing he deserves.

It's naive to believe all sports markets are treated equally.

Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott wouldn't garner as much national buzz if they hadn't performed their stellar rookie campaigns for the Dallas Cowboys. (They also wouldn't have dazzled at such a high level behind a lesser offensive line.) Derek Jeter, Kobe Bryant and David Ortiz wouldn't have received massive farewell tours if their brilliant careers unfolded in front of fewer cameras.

Playing for a media magnet obviously boosts an athlete's brand value, but a small-market star isn't necessarily doomed. In the most extreme instance, wherever LeBron James goes immediately becomes the attraction.

If someone keeps dominating, sports fans will take notice even if the games are played at a YMCA. Players in ignored locations, however, need to shine brighter and wait longer before joining the mainstream conversation.

For the sake of this list, established veteran superstars (James, Russell Westbrook, Joey Votto, Drew Brees, Evan Longoria) were not considered. Nor were teams like the Green Bay Packers and San Antonio Spurs, who outgrew their markets to earn notoriety.

Spending power and national attention often matter more than an area's population. Many of these franchises have personally inflicted those wounds with poor performance, but success is not a disqualifier if the team continues to fall under the radar.

True fans know these names well, but look for them to receive more recognition in 2017.