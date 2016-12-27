"He's the premier catching tight end in the league," Smith said after Sunday night's win, per ESPN.com's Adam Teicher. "To have two huge blocks like that to spring guys...he does a lot for us. Obviously catching the football is the main thing but helping us win any way he can, that's just the kind of team we have."

His dating show, Catching Kelce, may also award him mainstream attention for a different reason, but let's forgive his foray into reality TV. Because of his emergence as a superstar tight end, everyone must take the 11-4 Chiefs seriously as a championship contender. 