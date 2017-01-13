NBA Player Power Rankings: B/R's Top 30 Centers at the Halfway Point

Young centers are taking over the NBA.

While Joel Embiid (22 years old) puts up massive numbers in his Rookie of the Year conquest for the Philadelphia 76ers, a number of other organizations are thanking their lucky stars: Nikola Jokic (21) is thriving for the Denver Nuggets, Myles Turner (20) for the Indiana Pacers and Karl-Anthony Towns (21) for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

And that's saying nothing of the established studs still blessed with youth. Anthony Davis (23), DeMarcus Cousins (26), Andre Drummond (23), Steven Adams (23) and Hassan Whiteside (27), among others, remain on inexorable marches toward their primes.

Between all those up-and-comers and the veterans still playing at high levels, the center position is back. (For that matter, it may never have left.)

By analyzing the work these players have done in 2016-17, as well as their reputations from previous seasons and the expectations going forward, we're identifying those we'd most want to build around for the remainder of the campaign. So, long-term upside and prowess in the distant past are irrelevant.