Independence Bowl 2016: NC State vs. Vanderbilt Live Score and Highlights

Monday's matchup between Vanderbilt and North Carolina State in the Independence Bowl may be a battle between teams with the same record, but it's a tale of two programs that feel as if they're heading in opposite directions.

For Derek Mason's Commodores, the 6-6 slate ended with a monumental upset of in-state rival Tennessee to secure bowl eligibility, and with a bunch of young players on offense, including sophomore quarterback Kyle Shurmur, there is excitement in Nashville's West End.

Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren endured some whispers surrounding his job security following his team's .500 record despite close-call losses against Clemson and Louisville. It was also a win over rival North Carolina that salvaged its season.

Now, both programs will try to end the year on a high note in Shreveport, Louisiana. Who will accomplish that? Keep it right here for all your scoring and live-blogging action for the game that begins at 5 p.m. ET, and follow along on ESPN2.