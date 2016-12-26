WWE Raw: Potential Spoilers, Rumors, News and Preview for Dec. 26

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

WWE Raw is set to cap off 2016 with chaos inside the squared circle.

The beastly Braun Strowman is sure to continue his rage-fueled rampage. In response to being ignored for so long, Neville is ready to issue his own devastation. Both men are on missions to wipe others out.

A number of familiar names are sure to star on Raw's visit to Chicago, but it looks as if Monday's show will also showcase emerging talent, warriors who are bound to have big years in 2017.

Strowman is promised the spotlight. Neville is on the verge of climbing the WWE ladder. Bayley is already well on her way to doing that.

The Allstate Arena in Rosemont will host those names and more on the final Raw of the year. Backstage news, the Raw preview on WWE.com and storyline analysis provide a glimpse of what's ahead for the red brand.

The action begins on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on the USA Network.

News, Potential Spoilers

How much will we see of Raw's general manager?

Before the Dec. 18 Roadblock: End of the Line pay-per-view, Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported, "Mick Foley is taking the rest of the month off from appearing on WWE programming." The GM, though, showed up at the PPV and Raw the following night.

Perhaps his hiatus begins post-Christmas or there was a change of plans.

Fans may not have to wait long to see Bayley get her next crack at Charlotte Flair. A big match for the Raw Women's Championship is likely ahead.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter founder Dave Meltzer tweeted that Bayley vs. Flair is the plan for the Royal Rumble:

Charlotte vs. Bayley is at Rumble. Current Mania plan is different. https://t.co/tSygK0nakh — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) December 21, 2016

In that case, WWE is likely to plant more seeds for that showdown on Monday's Raw.

And so for Sasha Banks, she may be less of a priority for the moment. According to Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Nick Paglino of Wrestle Zone), WWE feels Bayley has more potential than The Boss as a babyface.

If that's the case, that could affect how much airtime the brewing Nia Jax-Banks feud will get moving forward.

Raw Streaks

Bayley's hot streak continued last week when the hug-happy Superstar knocked off women's champ Flair.

That marked her fifth straight win on Raw and seventh overall, per CageMatch.net. These victories, especially the one over the champ herself, have put Bayley in position for a title shot.

It's getting clearer that a Bayley-Flair title showdown is on the horizon.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, on the other hand, likely won't be sniffing any championship shots anytime soon. WWE has positioned the duo as more fodder than contenders.

Last Monday, The Club stumbled in an eight-man tag team match. Per CageMatch.net, Gallows and Anderson are now winless in their last four Raw bouts. Their last victory came before Thanksgiving.

If WWE wants Gallows and Anderson to step up to tag champs Cesaro and Sheamus, it has some work ahead of it to repair The Club's image.

Ruin and Rivalries

Chances are, Strowman will ravage Raw.

Last Monday, the big man wanted a piece of Sami Zayn after their encounter at Roadblock: End of the Line. When Foley informed him Zayn was off for the night, Strowman went berserk, attacking Titus O'Neil, Sin Cara, Roman Reigns and a Christmas tree.

The Raw preview on WWE.com hinted at that path of destruction continuing: "If Strowman is allowed to roam free on Raw this coming Monday night in Chicago, pain will surely follow."

On a smaller scale, Neville has also left some wreckage behind.

The long-underused Superstar recently emerged angrier and more vicious, with his target set on the cruiserweight division. He has attacked cruiserweight champ Rich Swann and others and notched a tag team victory on 205 Live last week.

The Raw preview asked: "Will Neville's dominance of the cruiserweight division continue in Chicago?"

That sure sounds like a hint of The Man That Gravity Forgot making more of an impact on Swann and his peers. This new attitude and place in the division have invigorated Neville, and WWE will be smart to keep the spotlight pointed at him.

The chase for the Raw Women's Championship should be a featured part of Monday's Raw, too.

Bayley seems to have Flair's number, defeating her in a number of non-title contests. WWE is foreshadowing a championship match between them in a big way.

As the Raw preview stated: "One has to imagine that a Raw women's title opportunity is on the horizon for Bayley given her successes against Charlotte."

WWE may soon add that contest to the Royal Rumble PPV on Jan. 24. The event already has its Universal Championship match set.

Kevin Owens will battle United States champ Roman Reigns while KO's best bud Chris Jericho is suspended in a shark cage. In theory, that will prevent Jericho from influencing the outcome.

Until then, Jericho's fear of heights and the bad blood between Owens and Jericho.

As of now, WWE has struggled to find the right balance of comedy and intensity with this rivalry. More focus on the shark cage will lean things toward the latter. The company, though, needs to display Owens' brutal side.

He's plenty funny alongside Y2J, but he won't reach his full potential until he bears his fangs more.