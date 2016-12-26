WWE Royal Rumble 2017: 7 Greatest Individual Performances in Event's HIstory

The Royal Rumble match is the annual Battle Royal featuring 30 top WWE Superstars vying for the opportunity to compete for the top prize in the industry in the main event of WrestleMania.

As such, some of the sport's most recognizable names and faces have stood out from the pack, delivering the most memorable individual performances in the long history of the contest.

From future Hall of Famers delivering unfathomable showings early in the 1990s to the incredible endurance and unforgettable dominance of Superstars in the new millennium, the contest has made stars of some and cemented the legacies of others.

With the 2017 version of the match just a month away, could a current WWE Superstar add his name to this list?

Only time will tell. Until then, relive the greatest individual performances in event history with this journey through the Royal Rumble annals.