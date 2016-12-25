Bulls vs. Spurs: Score and Twitter Reaction from Christmas Day 2016

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Despite some shaky moments, the San Antonio Spurs took care of business on Christmas Day.

The team squandered a 20-point first-half lead but fought back to earn a 119-100 home win over the Chicago Bulls.

LaMarcus Aldridge was the star of the day with 33 points on 15-of-20 shooting from the field, plus nine rebounds. He did most of his damage right out of the gate with 20 points on 9-of-9 shooting in the first quarter.

Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News noted the change in aggressiveness:

Ever since Popovich got on Aldridge to demand the ball more, he’s been ballin… just needed a push #Spurs — Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) December 25, 2016

Kawhi Leonard helped out as well with 25 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals.

The team simply couldn't miss from the field, making 56.5 percent from the field and 9-of-18 from three-point range.

Cassidy Hubbarth of ESPN joked about the Spurs being underrated on a day where the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors stole headlines:

Spurs out here on like... "you guys can keep on forgetting about us... we're still spurs good." 😳😳 — Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) December 25, 2016

Dwyane Wade was the best player on the floor for the Bulls, totaling 24 points and six assists.

Roy Bragg of the San Antonio Express-News described the veteran's play:

Wade is slicing through the #Spurs defense as if it were ham and he were an electric knife. Tough to watch in an otherwise good game — Roy Bragg (@roybragg) December 26, 2016

Jimmy Butler added 19 points, but poor defense throughout the game and inconsistent shooting was enough to doom the Bulls on Sunday night.

The Spurs appeared ready for a much easier win based on the first few minutes. They scored the first eight points and built a 17-2 lead before the Bulls even got going. San Antonio was red-hot in the first quarter, starting 12-of-13 and ending 14-of-17 from the field in the opening session.

Nick Friedell of ESPN.com provided the early thoughts for Chicago:

It's one thing to lose games but Bulls have been getting embarrassed a lot recently. This time it's coming on a Christmas day national stage — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) December 25, 2016

However, the Bulls eventually figured out a way to keep up on the scoreboard, cutting what was once a 20-point advantage down to just 36-25 after the first quarter.

Chicago continued to cut into the lead in the second quarter, as described by Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News:

That 20-point lead? Already down to 7. Spurs have gotten sloppy, with turnovers fueling Chicago's offense. — Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) December 25, 2016

The bench was a big help, including Nikola Mirotic and his 11 points in the quarter. Shots like this certainly played a part in the comeback:

By halftime, the Spurs' lead was down to just 55-50.

The momentum stayed with the visitors in the second half, with Chicago continuing the solid defense and balanced scoring. The squad took its first lead of the game at 70-67 on a three-pointer by Butler.

Sean Highkin of The Athletic summed up the game at that stage:

Bulls lead, somehow. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) December 25, 2016

However, the Spurs were finally able to wake up with this big alley-oop to Dewayne Dedmon:

All we needed was a little alley oop action to get going again... 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0PgRqSYmlC — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 25, 2016

This was part of a 14-0 run that helped San Antonio hold an 11-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

The shooting picked up again in the fourth quarter, as the Spurs finally pulled away with Danny Green knocking down jumpers from deep.

A 32-24 advantage in the final period was enough for San Antonio to earn a 19-point win that was closer than the final score would indicate.

The Spurs will keep the second-best record in the Western Conference at 25-6 behind only the Golden State Warriors, although upcoming home games against the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers could help gain some ground.

Chicago has a pair of home games coming up as well against the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets. While there is a lot of confusion in the middle of the Eastern Conference at the moment, the Bulls (14-16) are on the wrong side of the playoff picture.

Postgame Reaction

Gregg Popovich usually finds the easiest way to describe a game, and he did just that after the Spurs win.

"Low turnovers and high assists are a good combination," the San Antonio coach said, per Paul Garcia of AnalyzingtheLeague.com.

On the other side, Friedell noted the interesting mood for the Bulls:

Bulls locker room was surprisingly upbeat after loss. Butler and Wade remain convinced their team will eventually turn things around. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) December 26, 2016

They clearly lost to a better opponent but showed a lot of fight in coming back from an initial 20-point deficit. Chicago will hope this effort will lead to more victories in the future.

