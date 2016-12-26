Military Bowl 2016: Temple vs. Wake Forest TV Schedule, Time and Odds

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The 2016 Military Bowl featuring the Temple Owls and Wake Forest Demon Deacons features intrigue for a variety of reasons.

For one, both teams bring much to the table on the field. The Owls (10-3) just reeled in an American Athletic Conference title. Wake Forest (6-6) doesn't boast a conference title, but had a strong season compared to three-win campaigns in each of the last two years.

Wake Forest, of course, offers a talking point and a potential distraction thanks to the recent scandal involving radio broadcaster Tommy Elrod and the alleged sharing of information with other teams.

The focus should remain on the field Tuesday for what looks like an interesting contrast of styles. Here's everything to know.

Military Bowl 2016

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 27

Time (ET): 3:30 p.m.

Location: Navy–Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland

Watch: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Tickets: ScoreBig.com

Over/Under: 41

Spread: Temple (-11.5)

Team Injury Reports

Temple NAME POS STATUS Nate L. Smith DB Ques Tues Jyquis Thomas DB Ques Tues Khiry Lucas DB Ques Tues Austin Jones K Out indefinitely Jullian Taylor DL Out for season USA Today

Wake Forest NAME POS STATUS Cameron Glenn DB Out Tues Dionte Austin DB Ques Tues John Wolford QB Prob Tues Ryan Janvion DB Prob Tues Kendall Hinton QB Out for season Isaiah Robinson RB Ques Tues USA Today

Injury reports courtesy of USA Today.

Persevering Through Changes

It's a mentality. 🍒 A photo posted by Temple Football (@temple_fb) on Dec 24, 2016 at 9:29am PST

The Owls have their own hurdles and distractions to overcome, even if they aren't as headline-friendly.

For instance, former head coach Matt Rhule has done a great job turning the program around before he departed to coach the Baylor Bears. This leaves the job to interim coach Ed Foley, who will have to keep his guys playing at a high level before handing the team over to future head coach Geoff Collins.

NAME CAR YDS AVG TD Jahad Thomas 200 918 4.6 13 Ryquell Armstead 149 918 6.2 14 ESPN.com.

Got all that? On paper, Temple shouldn't have any problems dropping points on the Demon Deacons. Quarterback Phillip Walker threw 20 touchdowns to 12 interceptions on the season, almost relaxing as defenses stayed honest while trying to contain the unit's running backs.

Jahad Thomas and Ryquell Armstead easily had defenses playing up at the line all season long. It's a big part of the reason the Owls rattled off seven wins to close the season, the last a 34-10 dismissal of then-No. 19 Navy.

Against Navy, the Owls ran for 189 yards and two touchdowns while the defense kept a potent rushing attack in check, holding it to one touchdown.

Impressively balanced and red-hot, Temple will look to make the transition a smooth one by overcoming Wake Forest in dominant fashion.

Overcoming All Odds

Congrats to Marquel Lee and Brad Watson on accepting invites to play in the East-West Shrine Game! #GoDeacs A photo posted by Wake Forest Football (@wakefootball) on Dec 14, 2016 at 3:28pm PST

Wake Forest has to hope its Marquel Lee-led defense can stop the Temple rushing attack.

Lee had 98 tackles and 7.5 sacks this year, a reflection of a unit that held most opponents in check until the end of the season. There, those in charge of the schedule didn't do the Demon Deacons any favors, pitting them against then-No. 6 Louisville, then-No. 4 Clemson and Boston College.

Sprinkle in some controversy to a brutal schedule, and it makes sense the team hasn't won a game since the start of November. Alas, Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson seems to count on his defense getting it done Tuesday.

"I've been in the film room a couple times so far. They have a tough team. They've got two sets of good running backs in the backfield, so it'll be a tough challenge, but I think we're going to be ready for it," Clawson said, according to the team's official website.

The Demon Deacons will need to put numbers on the board at some point. Quarterback John Wolford only threw for seven touchdowns against nine interceptions this year, but also landed second on the team in rushing with 523 yards and six touchdowns.

If a versatile offense can capitalize on a defense putting it in good positions, Wake Forest has a shot at pulling off an upset and ending a rough period for the program.

Prediction

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Those looking to make a pick on this game shouldn't need much help.

Which team will win? Temple Wake Forest Submit Vote vote to see results Which team will win? Temple 0%

Wake Forest 0% Total votes: 0

This one looked like a mismatch from the jump, in large part because Temple, not only a conference champion, comes into the contest boasting four more wins.

Other than flirting with an upset of then-No. 14 Florida State, an eventual 17-6 loss, Wake Forest has struggled with top competition all year. The defense won't be able to keep both of Temple's backs in check for four quarters.

As this game wears on, expect Temple to pull away on the strength of a ground game and shuttering a struggling offense.

Prediction: Temple 28, Wake Forest 20



Statistics courtesy of ESPN unless otherwise specified. All betting information courtesy of OddsShark.

