Bold Predictions for Tennis in 2017

Could 2017 be an even more surprising tennis year than the previous? After all, few thought that men's king Novak Djokovic would drop off a couple of levels following his French Open title, let alone see Andy Murray storm to the last day and hold on to his new No. 1 ranking.

How about new WTA queen Angelique Kerber? Is she ready for a double-major encore or will the grinding get tougher?

Our Bold Predictions 2017 preview looks at some of the possibilities with the top players and a few long shots. Who are the young rising players who could form new rivalries, and which of the veterans will bolster their legacies?

Be sure to add your own predictions and comments for 2017. The only thing for certain is there will be a fair amount of uncertainty.