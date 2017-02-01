Willie Gay to Mississippi State: Bulldogs Land 4-Star OLB Prospect

Photo Credit: Scout.com

Mississippi State picked up another key addition for its 2017 recruiting class Wednesday in the form of talented outside linebacker Willie Gay.

Will Sammon of the Clarion-Ledger provided Gay's announcement and the crowd's reaction:

Gay is a 4-star prospect who ranks as the No. 51 recruit among the group of incoming freshmen, according to Scout.com. The outlet also rates him as the third-best outside linebacker and the top outside linebacker from the state of Mississippi in the 2017 class.

The Starkville High School star has all the tools to become a prototypical edge player in today's game. He's capable of rushing the passer and dropping into coverage. While he's athletic enough to make plays against the run, he must become a more consistent tackler during his time at the collegiate level.

It's a skill set that, when combined with his 6'1 ½", 215-pound frame and high-end athleticism, puts him on track to become a well-rounded defensive force. That's why top programs showed interest, even though he's rough around the edges from a technique standpoint.

Gay originally chose Ole Miss before deciding to reopen the recruitment process in October. The linebacker told Sammon he wanted to make sure his final decision kept him on course toward a potential NFL career.

"I'm just trying to see what is best for me to one day get drafted," Gay said. "I think about it every night, and I think about the history teams have at linebacker. I'm always doing my homework on it to be sure that I am making the best decision."

Although that's a realistic goal based on his raw talent and potential, he has a lot of work to do to reach that level, so it's hard to fault him for reconsidering his options one last time.

Landing Gay is a massive recruiting victory for Mississippi State. Not only did the Bulldogs wrestle him away from in-state rival Ole Miss following his initial commitment, but they also beat out high-profile programs like Michigan and LSU to bolster their class.

It's a nice fit for Gay, too. The Bulldogs are slated to have several openings at linebacker over the next few years, which should give him an opportunity to make a quick impact if he makes a strong first impression upon arriving on campus.

A versatile outside linebacker who's capable of helping the defense in a multitude of ways is among the most valuable pieces on a roster. Gay is on the path to filling that role in college and, if his development continues on its current trajectory, possibly the NFL as well.