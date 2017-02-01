Greg Johnson to USC: Trojans Land 4-Star Athlete Prospect

Photo Credit: Scout.com

The USC Trojans added talented playmaker Greg Johnson to their 2017 recruiting class Wednesday.

ESPNU showed Johnson donning his Trojans hat after making the announcement:

Fighton247 showed Johnson committing to USC next to high school teammate and 5-star wide receiver Joseph Lewis:

Johnson checks in at 5'10" and 180 pounds and is a 4-star prospect, per Scout. He is the No. 97 overall recruit and No. 6 athlete in his class.

USC beat out a number of notable schools during the recruiting process, including California, Nebraska, Arizona State and Notre Dame. Hudl shared some of Johnson's highlights that surely attracted so many top-notch programs.

Johnson initially committed to Arizona in March, but Zack Rosenblatt of the Arizona Daily Star (h/t Tucson.com) noted in December the prospect tweeted he would re-open his recruitment.

The versatile Johnson played on both sides of the ball at the high school level. Scout provided a breakdown of his game that pointed to his ability to pick up yardage between the tackles as a running back or beat defenders as a receiver.

On the defensive side, Johnson can play cornerback and safety "or even grow in to a linebacker," per Scout. His physicality stands out, especially at the line of scrimmage when he plays in press coverage as a cornerback or provides run support as a linebacker/safety hybrid.

Johnson has the ceiling and talent level to develop into an impact contributor no matter which side of the ball USC plays him at on the college level. If he lives up to his potential, Johnson will become one of the most important pieces of the Trojans' 2017 recruiting class as they look to build on their Rose Bowl victory moving forward.