Phidarian Mathis to Alabama: Crimson Tide Land 4-Star DT Prospect

Photo Credit: Scout.com

Alabama bolstered its 2017 recruiting class on Tuesday by adding coveted defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis.

ESPN.com's Derek Tyson first reported his selection of the Crimson Tide.

Mathis is a 4-star prospect who rates as the No. 95 overall recruit among the incoming group of freshmen, according to Scout.com. The outlet also lists the lineman as the eighth-best defensive tackle and the top defensive tackle from the state of Louisiana for 2017.

The Neville High School senior carries an added level of intrigue because there are still a lot of directions his career can go. He's a terrific athlete for a player of his size (6'4", 293 lbs), so the coaching staff may experiment before deciding where he should play for the long haul.

He's listed as a defensive tackle, but he'll likely need to bulk up if he's going to stay there full time, especially if he stays on track toward a potential NFL career. But he's still at a point where playing defensive end or outside linebacker is very much an option.

Mathis, while still raw in terms of technique, has showcased a great work ethic. That's helped him make steady improvement to the point where he was recruited by a myriad of top programs.

Neville defensive coordinator Benjy Lewis told Brett Hudson of the News Star that the rising star's willingness to go full tilt makes up for technical issues that can be fixed with coaching over time:

There's so much upside. Whoever gets him is getting a completely moldable player. He's got feet that he can stand up and play off the edge like a hybrid, but there are some teams that have him projected as an interior guy, I know (Texas) A&M likes him interior. For his body size, he runs sideline to sideline so well. What he might not have yet in the little small things, he makes up for in hustle, wingspan and motor. To me, that's what's special about him.

He's going to make a lot of plays based on talent and determination alone. The sky will be the limit once he becomes more sound from a technical standpoint.

Attracting prospects like Mathis who can take their time to learn within the best defensive system in college football is why Alabama has enjoyed such sustained success. By the time one class of stars moves on to the NFL level, the next one is ready to step into key roles.

The only downside for a young prospect is the competition. The fight for playing time is fiercer on the Crimson Tide defense than any other unit in the nation. He's got the talent to earn a starting spot, especially with several front-seven openings on the horizon in Tuscaloosa, but it will take time.

All told, Mathis might not make a major impact during the early stages of his collegiate career as his development continues and a decision is made about his best position. That said, the tools are there for him to become a defensive stalwart as an upperclassman.