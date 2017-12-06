    Evan Fournier Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain; X-Rays Negative

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2017

    Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier (10) looks to pass during an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. The Orlando Magic beat the Brooklyn Nets 118-111. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)
    Reinhold Matay/Associated Press

    With the Orlando Magic trying to make a move up the Eastern Conference standings in 2017-18, an injury to Evan Fournier's ankle will hinder their progress.

    The Magic announced Fournier was diagnosed with an ankle sprain after going down in Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

    Fournier has had an up-and-down career when it comes to injuries. He missed 44 games as a rookie with the Denver Nuggets in 2012-13 and 24 during the 2014-15 season, but he only missed nine combined games in 2013-14 and 2015-16.

    Despite some of those injury woes, Fournier has been a player whose performance on the court has increased each season of his career. The 25-year-old is averaging 18.0 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

    Arron Afflalo will likely carry the bulk of the minutes at shooting guard until Fournier is able to return and take back his starting job.

    Related

      Orlando Magic logo
      Orlando Magic

      Magic Hold Off Hawks in OT Thiller

      Orlando Magic Daily
      via Orlando Magic Daily
      NBA logo
      NBA

      'I'm Going to Die...Over Sneakers'

      Chad Jones
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Nets’ Crabbe Fined for Throwing Ball at Stanchion

      Dan Feldman
      via ProBasketballTalk
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Suns' Booker (Adductor Strain) to Miss 2-3 Weeks

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report