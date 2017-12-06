Evan Fournier Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain; X-Rays Negative

Reinhold Matay/Associated Press

With the Orlando Magic trying to make a move up the Eastern Conference standings in 2017-18, an injury to Evan Fournier's ankle will hinder their progress.

The Magic announced Fournier was diagnosed with an ankle sprain after going down in Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Fournier has had an up-and-down career when it comes to injuries. He missed 44 games as a rookie with the Denver Nuggets in 2012-13 and 24 during the 2014-15 season, but he only missed nine combined games in 2013-14 and 2015-16.

Despite some of those injury woes, Fournier has been a player whose performance on the court has increased each season of his career. The 25-year-old is averaging 18.0 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Arron Afflalo will likely carry the bulk of the minutes at shooting guard until Fournier is able to return and take back his starting job.