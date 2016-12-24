Joe Haden Injury: Browns CB Injures Neck vs. Chargers

Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden exited Saturday's game against the San Diego Chargers with a neck injury.

Per the team's official Twitter account, Haden has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

It's been a struggle for Haden to stay on the field the past two seasons. The 27-year-old has missed three games this year due to groin issues that will require surgery in the offseason.

In 2015, Haden appeared in only five games for the Browns due to lingering effects from a concussion he suffered in a game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Even before his season ended last year, Haden was struggling to find his usual success in the defensive backfield. Bryson Vesnaver of Pro Football Focus listed him as the second-worst cornerback in the NFL in 2015:

Haden hasn’t played in many games this year, but when he has, the Browns would have been better off with him not suiting up. Haden is averaging just 6.2 cover snaps per reception, which is the fourth-lowest in the NFL. What’s more, his 2.60 yards per cover snaps allowed is the most in the NFL. Quarterbacks targeting Haden are 24-for-31 for 387 yards and four touchdowns. That’s a QB rating of 158.2. Quarterbacks in the NFL this season have been 0.1 point off of being absolutely perfect throwing at Joe Haden.

Before injuries set in again this year, Haden was having a strong rebound campaign early in 2016, as opposing quarterbacks had just a 73.5 passer rating when targeting him through two games, per Pro Football Focus' Zoltan Buday.

Haden suffered the neck injury during the third quarter against the Chargers and was initially listed as questionable to return before being downgraded.

This season has been a disaster for the Browns, with Haden's injury woes being the tip of the iceberg. There's only one game remaining after Saturday before the franchise can look forward to fixing things for 2017.