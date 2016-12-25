College Football Bowl Picks 2016: Predictions on Most Overlooked Games Remaining

The New Year's Six is coming, and OK, we're all excited. There are only so many times you can watch a bowl matchup with nine people, all family members, in the stands of a game played in the middle of Idaho before you start to feel sad.
The Potato Bowl has feelings too, people.
But soon enough, we'll see packed crowds and games with actual stakes. Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and Washington will battle for the national championship, while Penn State and USC go head-to-head in a matchup about which fanbase gets to be angriest about not making the playoff.
But interspersed around the New Year's Six are a few bowl games with relatively low stakes but high fun potential. Here's a look at the complete bowl schedule and some non-New Year's Six games to look forward to.
Bowl Schedule
|Bowl
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Location
|Matchup
|Pick
|St. Petersburg
|Dec. 26
|11 a.m.
|St. Petersburg, Fla.
|Mississippi State vs. Miami (Ohio)
|MSU
|Quick Lane
|Dec. 26
|2:30 p.m.
|Detroit
|Boston College vs. Maryland
|Maryland
|Independence
|Dec. 26
|5 p.m.
|Shreveport, Louisiana
|NC State vs. Vanderbilt
|Vanderbilt
|Heart of Dallas
|Dec. 27
|Noon
|Dallas
|Army vs. North Texas
|Army
|Military
|Dec. 27
|3:30 p.m.
|Annapolis, Maryland
|Wake Forest vs. Temple
|Temple
|Holiday
|Dec. 27
|7 p.m.
|San Diego
|Minnesota vs. Washington State
|WSU
|Cactus
|Dec. 27
|10:15 p.m.
|Phoenix, Ariz.
|Baylor vs. Boise State
|Boise
|Pinstripe
|Dec. 28
|2 p.m.
|New York
|Northwestern vs. Pitt
|Pitt
|Russell Athletic
|Dec. 28
|5:30 p.m.
|Orlando, Fla.
|Miami (Fla.) vs. West Virginia
|Miami
|Foster Farms
|Dec. 28
|8:30 p.m.
|Santa Clara, Calif.
|Indiana vs. Utah
|Utah
|Texas
|Dec. 28
|9 p.m.
|Houston
|Kansas State vs. Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Birmingham
|Dec. 29
|2 p.m.
|Birmingham, Ala.
|USF vs. South Carolina
|USF
|Belk
|Dec. 29
|5:30 p.m.
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Virginia Tech vs. Arkansas
|Virginia Tech
|Alamo
|Dec. 29
|9 p.m.
|San Antonio, Texas
|Oklahoma State vs. Colorado
|OSU
|Arizona
|Dec. 30
|5:30 p.m.
|Tucson, Ariz.
|Air Force vs. South Alabama
|Air Force
|Liberty
|Dec. 30
|Noon
|Memphis, Tenn.
|TCU vs. Georgia
|Georgia
|Sun
|Dec. 30
|2 p.m.
|El Paso, Texas
|North Carolina vs. Stanford
|Stanford
|Music City
|Dec. 30
|3:30 p.m.
|Nashville, Tenn.
|Nebraska vs. Tennessee
|Tennessee
|Orange
|Dec. 30
|8 p.m.
|Miami Gardens, Fla.
|Michigan vs. Florida State
|Michigan
|Peach
|Dec. 31
|3 p.m.
|Atlanta
|Alabama vs. Washington
|Alabama
|Fiesta
|Dec. 31
|7 p.m.
|Glendale, Ariz.
|Ohio State vs. Clemson
|Clemson
|Taxslayer
|Dec. 31
|11 a.m.
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|Georgia Tech vs. Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Citrus
|Dec. 31
|11 a.m.
|Orlando, Fla.
|Louisville vs. LSU
|Louisville
|Outback
|Jan. 2
|1 p.m.
|Tampa, Fla.
|Florida vs. Iowa
|Iowa
|Cotton
|Jan. 2
|1 p.m.
|Arlington, Texas
|Western Michigan vs. Wisconsin
|Wisconsin
|Rose
|Jan. 2
|5 p.m.
|Pasadena, Calif.
|Penn State vs. USC
|USC
|Sugar
|Jan. 2
|8:30 p.m.
|New Orleans
|Auburn vs. Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|CFP National Championship
|Jan. 9
|8:30 p.m.
|Tampa, Fla.
|TBD
|Alabama
Cactus Bowl: Boise State vs. Baylor
Call this one the Morbid Curiosity Bowl. Baylor began the season 6-0 and went into a matchup with Texas as the eighth-ranked team in the country. The Longhorns, under a version of Charlie Strong who had yet to become a lame duck, pulled off a 35-34 upset after a field goal with less than one minute left.
The two teams combined for nearly 1,200 yards of total offense, and Baylor's loss didn't look so bad. Then Baylor lost again. And again. And again. And again. And again.
The Bears finished their regular season with six consecutive losses, becoming just the second team in NCAA history to win its first six contests and then drop its next half-dozen. The team has already started moving on to its next era, hiring Matt Rhule as its next coach.
Are the Bears just going to kick the can down the road and lose seven straight? The 2011 Illinois team that previously split the six and six went on to win its bowl game and clinch a winning season.
Boise State is mostly just the filler in the strange pudding here. The Broncos are always fun to watch and tend to take pleasure in taking out Power Five teams—even ones on a downslope like Baylor.
Citrus Bowl: Louisville vs. LSU
This would be billed as a matchup of Lamar Jackson vs. Leonard Fournette, but the latter is skipping the bowl game to get his body right for the NFL draft.
So instead, let's talk about Derrius Guice—you know, the guy who led LSU in rushing this season. He had 620 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in LSU's last three games, including a 285-yard, four-touchdown performance against Texas A&M.
"He keeps shattering your expectations, and he is a tremendous teammate," quarterback Danny Etling told reporters, per James Bewers of The Advocate.
Louisville has done a solid job of bottling the run this season but has yet to face anyone with Guice's hot streak. Etling can also have some success against a secondary that's broken down at multiple points this season and ranks outside the top 60 in Football Outsiders' metrics.
As always, it will come down to what LSU can do to stop Jackson. The Heisman winner shattered record books as one of the best dual threats in the nation. Louisville's late-season swoon gave Deshaun Watson a chance to catch up on some Heisman ballots, but Jackson will serve as the most unique challenge LSU has faced all year.
"That kid that is like Michael Vick 2.0," LSU safety Jamal Adams said, per Andrew Lopez of NOLA.com. "That's a kid who has outstanding ability. And not only his running, but he can also chunk it down the field."
LSU finished with Football Outsiders' fourth-ranked defense and was a top-10 unit against the run and pass. Perhaps only Clemson had the same high level of defenders.