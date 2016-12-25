Arsenal Transfer News: Examining Top Rumours Surrounding Gunners

Juventus are reportedly set to drop out of the race to land Atalanta prodigy Franck Kessie, who has been linked with a clutch of Premier League sides, including Arsenal.

Calciomercato.com's Jean-Luca Mascaro has stated that while the Italian champions are close to agreeing a deal for Mattia Caldara from La Dea, they are ready to admit defeat in the pursuit of Kessie due to strong interest from the Premier League.

The Gunners are noted as possible suitors for the youngster, although local rivals Tottenham Hotspur are also said to have entered the race for him. Additionally, Mascaro noted that Manchester United and Manchester City are ready to part with €25 million (£21 million) for the 20-year-old.

Kessie has been a revelation at Atalanta this season, helping the team to a brilliant beginning to the term. Here is a look at some of his best moments from a breakthrough campaign:

After impressing on loan at Cesena last season, the Ivory Coast international has been entrusted with a key role for Atalanta, operating at the hub of the team in midfield. With the side in sixth place, inspired by Kessie’s dominant displays, it’s turned out to be a fine decision on the part of manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

As these numbers from OptaPaolo show, despite his tender years, Kessie is already having a big impact on matches:

6 - Frank #Kessié is the youngest player to score at least 6 goals in the top-5 European leagues 2016/17. Future. #AtalantaEmpoli — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 20, 2016

His influence extends beyond goals, though. As you’d expect from a teenage midfielder, Kessie plays the game at a ferocious tempo, clattering into tackles, shutting down opponents and driving through phases of the field with the ball at his feet.

While the Gunners currently have a box-to-box option in Granit Xhaka, Kessie will surely be considered as one for the future should he make the move to an elite European club. Based on his imperious displays so far this season, whichever club does end up with him will be very fortunate indeed.

Gunners Eye Jordan Pickford

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Arsenal are to make a January bid for Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford after making contact with the player’s representatives, according to James Olley of the Evening Standard.

In the piece, it's noted that the Gunners are open to signing Pickford midseason and sending him back on loan to Sunderland for the remainder of the 2016-17 campaign. Olley added that there are some small doubts about current goalkeeper Petr Cech at the Emirates Stadium, and manager Arsene Wenger is looking to the future.

Aside from Cech being at fault for Raheem Sterling’s winning goal in Arsenal’s 2-1 loss to Manchester City recently, Wenger is also said to have “criticised his goalkeeper for rushing up to the halfway line to take a free-kick short to Mesut Ozil, affording referee Martin Atkinson a chance to blow for full-time.”

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Replacing someone of Cech’s stature would be hugely difficult, although Pickford has shown enough to suggest he could thrive. Sports journalist Kristan Heneage has been very impressed by the young goalkeeper:

I’m not telling you anything new here: Jordan Pickford is a very good goalkeeper. — Kristan Heneage (@KHeneage) December 17, 2016

Indeed, while Sunderland are in a fight to keep their Premier League status alive, in Pickford they arguably possess a goalkeeper as good any in the bottom half of the division. Already this term he’s won vital points for the Black Cats with some very special stops.

At 22, the most important factor in Pickford’s development is regular game time, and there would be a concern over that if he was to move to the Emirates Stadium. However, the prospect of playing in the UEFA Champions League and working alongside someone like Cech every day would be enticing for any young stopper.