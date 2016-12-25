Quick Lane Bowl 2016: Maryland vs. Boston College TV Schedule, Time and Odds

Setting the proper tone going into a new year is the theme around the 2016 Quick Lane Bowl, a showdown between the resurgent Maryland Terrapins and Boston College Eagles programs.

These teams know a thing or two about each other after time spent together in the ACC. It only makes it more interesting, as this game already classifies as a war of wills thanks to the potency of the Maryland (6-6) offense and Boston College (6-6) defense.

The odds out of Las Vegas don't call for much scoring in this intriguing matchup, but the spread doesn't commit to a favorite, either—not after opening with Boston College favored before flipping to Maryland.

As such, this makes for one of the more interesting matchups of bowl season, so let's take a look at everything to know.

Quick Lane Bowl 2016

Date: Monday, Dec. 26

Time (ET): 2:30 p.m.

Location: Ford Field, Detroit

Watch: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Tickets: ScoreBig.com

Over/Under: 45

Spread: Maryland (-2)

Team Injury Reports

Maryland NAME POS STATUS Caleb Rowe QB Ques Mon Mike Dunn OL Ques Mon Taivon Jacobs WR Doub Mon DJ Turner WR Out indefinitely Lorenzo Harrison RB Out indefinitely William Likely DB Out for season Trey Edmunds RB Out indefinitely Denzel Conyers DB Out for season USA Today

Boston College NAME POS STATUS Chris Garrison WR Out indefinitely USA Today

Injury reports courtesy of USA Today.

Upright and Rolling

The Terrapins are a nice story of perseverance.

Quarterback Perry Hills has struggled with injuries this year. When he's on the field, though, Maryland rolls behind his 10 touchdowns to three interceptions—no other quarterback on the roster threw for more than two.

"We think he's been a really good player for us this year when he's been healthy," Maryland head coach DJ Durkin said, according to STATS LLC (via ESPN.com). "We've had some ups and downs based on his health. He was back for us the last game of the year. He's back healthy now."

It's no coincidence Hills returned from injury in a season-closing game against Rutgers and helped the team get a win to qualify for a bowl. There, a deep rushing attack showed up once again, building on impressive season-long numbers:

NAME CAR YDS AVG LONG TD Ty Johnson 95 845 8.9 76 4 Lorenzo Harrison 88 633 7.2 62 (TD) 5 Tyrrell Pigrome 62 254 4.1 28 (TD) 4 Kenneth Goins Jr. 39 236 6.1 46 (TD) 4 Trey Edmunds 26 158 6.1 29 1 Jake Funk 29 136 4.7 29 1 Perry Hills 78 134 1.7 30 4 ESPN.com.

Maryland will look to hit Detroit healthy while leaning on this versatile attack to keep Boston College off balance.

But it all comes down to fitness. The Maryland offense looks like it can tackle one of the nation's best defenses, but Hills and others will need to remain upright.

Riding a Strength

Congratulations to Sr DL Kevin Kavalec for being named the Thomas F. Scanlon Award recipient, which is given to the senior who best exemplifies the ideals of Tom Scanlan: scholar, athlete, gentlemen & friend. #BCEagles A photo posted by BC Football (@bceaglesfootball) on Dec 11, 2016 at 12:14pm PST

The Eagles closed the season strong with two consecutive wins, holding UConn and Wake Forest to a total of 14 points.

Boston College's defense probably doesn't get the credit it deserves because the team went 2-2 over its final four games, though the scheduling didn't do the program any favors—coughing up 97 total points to ranked Louisville and Florida State squads tends to mess with perceptions.

It shouldn't, though. The Eagles only allowed 311 yards per game, which placed them among the top 10. Yards permitted isn't the greatest metric to judge a defense by, but it helps to point out the defense held seven opponents to a total of 20 points. Of note, defensive end Harold Landry tallied 15 sacks on the year.

On offense, Patrick Towles leads the way under center with 10 touchdowns to six interceptions, with another four scores on the ground. It's a run-based approach for the Eagles, who attempted 273 passes for 514 rushes.

In other words, Boston College loves to play the time-of-possession game, running the ball and keeping the other offense off the field. The defense, though, will face one of its more interesting tasks of the year in trying to contain Hills' offense.

Prediction

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

This has the look of a smashmouth contest with little in the way of scoring.

Which team will win? Maryland Boston College Submit Vote vote to see results Which team will win? Maryland 59.6%

Boston College 40.4% Total votes: 57

Both teams run the ball well and play solid defense, meaning the difference figures to come under center.

There, Maryland has a clear advantage in efficiency, with Hills completing 66 percent of his passes to Towles' 51 percent. Boston College will have Landry after the Maryland quarterback early and often, but the Terrapins attack is the type to smartly adjust with quick-hitting plays to nullify the rush and stay on the field.

This will have a notable impact as the game wears on, so look for Maryland to pull away late while besting Boston College at its own game.

Prediction: Maryland 20, Boston College 17



Statistics courtesy of ESPN unless otherwise specified. All betting information according to OddsShark.

Follow Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) on Twitter.