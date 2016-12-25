Chelsea Transfer News: Examining Top Rumours Surrounding Blues

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Chelsea have hit a roadblock in their pursuit of AS Roma general Radja Nainggolan after the midfielder revealed he's unlikely to move in January. Meanwhile, the Blues will reportedly compete with Manchester United to sign Serie A prodigy Pietro Pellegri.

Kristof Terreur of Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws provided quotes from Nainggolan's recent interview with Belgian Fan magazine, during which the Belgium international suggested he'll be remaining at the Stadio Olimpico past the winter transfer window:

Radja Nainggolan: "I'd rather stay at AS Roma until the end of the season. There are no reasons to leave at the moment." (source: FAN) #cfc pic.twitter.com/0OvdaJCOXX — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) December 24, 2016

Metro's Chris Davie sourced Terreur's tweet and noted the impact this might have on Chelsea's transfer plans after they were linked with the anchor frequently this year.

Antonio Conte's arrival at the Chelsea helm has led to a natural increase in speculation linking the club with Serie A stars, although Marcos Alonso's arrival from Fiorentina was the only Italian league import over the summer.

Roma are in no desperate need to sell their anchor next month, either, considering Nainggolan is contracted to the club until 2020, and Gianluca Di Marzio reporter David Amoyal emphasised how valuable he is to the team:

@aneez_cfclad he should go for Manolas and Nainggolan but they're really not available — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) December 23, 2016

Nainggolan arrived at Roma from Cagliari in January 2014—initially on a loan deal—and has enjoyed a successful stay in the Italian capital, not to mention dazzling as part of Belgium's national team in recent years.

Chelsea already have two star presences in central midfield in the shapes of N'Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic, but Roma columnist Julian De Martinis emphasised what Nainggolan could add to their engine room if he completed a move:

Nainggolan is a machine. He runs incessantly, is great at tackling, and has improved massively in scoring goals and being booked far less. — Julian De Martinis (@JulianDM11) December 23, 2016

The 28-year-old has developed a strong connection with the Giallorossi in recent years and would undoubtedly be found difficult to tempt away from Rome, although Chelsea have the pulling power to do so.

While Nainggolan has admitted a winter move is unlikely, Conte's Chelsea may find their chances improve next summer, although Roma's success this season could decide the fate of their mohawk-sporting midfielder.

Elsewhere, Chelsea are reportedly set to go up against Premier League rivals United for the signature of emerging Italian wonderkid Pellegri, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Sport Witness' Tom Coast).

The teenager—capped eight times for Italy under-17s—equalled the record for youngest-ever player to make his Serie A debut when current club Genoa lost 1-0 to Torino on Thursday, opening up questions as to what awaits him in future:

15-year-old Pietro Pellegri made his Serie A debut for Genoa last night. He was born on March 17th, 2001 😳 pic.twitter.com/56JGd6r8jC — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) December 23, 2016

Conte may be particularly eager to get his hands on such a promising prospect coming through Italy's youth ranks, although Red Devils counterpart Jose Mourinho could be a tough figure to beat in the transfer hunt.

Pellegri could be a cheap pick-up, too, given he would be available for free until his 16th birthday falls on March 17, although Coast detailed Genoa "are prepared to fight for his services."