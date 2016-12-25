Liverpool Transfer News: Examining Top Rumours Surrounding Reds

Liverpool's chances of signing Southampton star Virgil van Dijk appear to have have improved after the defender admitted he sees himself playing at the "highest level." Meanwhile, the Reds are reportedly plotting a £10 million move for Hull City's Andrew Robertson.

Van Dijk spoke to The Times (h/t Press Association, via MailOnline) and admitted that while he's enjoying life at St. Mary's Stadium, "every player in the world has ambitions":

Everyone says that at 25, the best years are still to come but I am enjoying every bit of it now. Southampton is a very good club for me, it is an amazing place to be and I am happy to be part of the success. Every player in the world has ambitions; I have ambitions like everyone else. I want to get the maximum out of myself as a player. I can improve in every aspect and that takes time. That takes games. That takes playing at the highest level and with the national team. The figures you mention about me? I cannot do anything about that. That is football these days. But I don't feel the pressure - no chance.

The 12-times capped Netherlands international has gone from stride to stride in his career, excelling in Glasgow following a move to Celtic from Groningen in 2013 and evolving once again after joining the Saints last year.

Premier League peers Manchester City and Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Van Dijk of late, per MailOnline's report, and ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson cited French daily L'Equipe, which noted Paris Saint-Germain are also keeping tabs:



L'Equipe also say Southampton's Virgil Van Dijk a PSG target but 1 more likely to be pursued in the summer & not January. #Saints #Oranje — Jonathan Johnson (@Jon_LeGossip) December 21, 2016

Liverpool have formed a habit of poaching bright talents from Southampton in recent years, with former Saints stars Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne currently thriving at Anfield, as well as centre-back Dejan Lovren.

Earlier in December, Squawka's Greg Johnson suggested a move to Liverpool would be a bright step in Van Dijk's career, although Lovren supposedly wouldn't be his first-choice partner in central defence:

@ReviewFootball Going to the wrong club on Merseyside if so. Matip & Van Dijk could be wonderful. — Greg Johnson (@gregianjohnson) December 10, 2016

The 25-year-old is one of the hottest back-line prospects in the Premier League right now, but Liverpool may be hard-pressed to tempt Southampton into a sale next month, particularly given the two clubs' recent transfer history.

Saints manager Claude Puel has also insisted Van Dijk will remain a Southampton player for a few more seasons yet, with his contract not set to expire until the summer of 2022, per the Daily Star's Alex Crook:

For Virgil the price will be the same in two or three years and he can stay two or three years with us. He is an important player for us and for the team. He has good spirit. Virgil is a captain of the team because he has a good personality, strong character and quality. He will stay with us. We would like to have another season in Europe. It is a high level and different to the Premier League.

Another potential defensive recruit for the Reds is Hull left-back Robertson, who has a little more than six months remaining on his Tigers contract and is thought to be earning the Reds' interest once again.

According to the Sunday People (h/t Daily Star's Alex Harris), manager Jurgen Klopp will look to complete a £10 million move for the defender next month, and Bleacher Report's Jack Lusby previously hinted a deal could be struck:

If Klopp's going for a young left-back on the cheap, my money's on Andrew Robertson. Previous interest, and contract expires in the summer. — Jack Lusby (@jacklusby_) November 22, 2016

It's little wonder Klopp might enter the January transfer market looking to sign a left-back, considering James Milner has switched into the role, with Alberto Moreno consigned to a sideline role this term.

Robertson, 22, has been capped by Scotland on 12 occasions and could provide Liverpool with a cost-effective investment in defence, lest the Tigers risk losing their man for free next summer.