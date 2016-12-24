Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Lionel Messi and Joao Cancelo

Barcelona have reportedly reached an impasse in transfer negotiations with talisman Lionel Messi, with contract talks yet to even begin between the two parties. Elsewhere, the Blaugrana are said to have agreed a deal to sign Valencia's Joao Cancelo next summer.

According to Tom Farmery of MailOnline, there is yet to be any official meeting between Messi and his current employers regarding a new deal after the Argentina ace rejected an extension over the summer.

Manager Luis Enrique has already been buoyed by fellow MSN stars Neymar and Luis Suarez extending their contracts of late, but the most important part of their puzzle is yet to follow suit, with his current deal expiring in 2018.

Per Farmery, Spanish newspaper Marca suggested Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu wants to make Messi the world's highest-paid player, and beIN Sports' Tancredi Palmeri gave an idea as to what his demands are:



But the big thing are yet to come:

Messi has requested Barcelona for a new contract worth 50m€ yearly! — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) December 24, 2016

Messi has been an essential component in Barcelona's success over the past decade, and while it's hard to envision the South American plying his trade elsewhere, the delay on a new contract may worry some at the Camp Nou.

Despite recently finishing second to Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2016 Ballon d'Or reckoning, Messi remains an immensely valuable asset in Catalonia, as was recently illustrated by Enrique, per Barcelona's official Twitter account:

🎥 Luis Enrique: 'If I were to put Messi at centre back, he’d be the best defender in the team' https://t.co/vGfFItRDUV pic.twitter.com/mJfXkOoTUt — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 23, 2016

The need to tie Messi down to a new agreement is even more desperate at present given Barca currently trail La Liga leaders Real Madrid by three points despite having played one more league fixture than Los Merengues.

As Enrique's aforementioned comments suggest, Messi's contribution is about so much more than goals alone, and Squawka recently testified to his elite status in creating goals, as well as finishing them off himself:

Most LaLiga through balls completed in 2016:



Lionel Messi (25)

Neymar (9)

Koke (8)



TWENTY-FIVE! pic.twitter.com/ymaprWbKTx — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 24, 2016

Meanwhile, Tomas Andreu of Catalan newspaper Sport reported Barcelona have agreed to a five-year contract with Valencia right-back Cancelo and his agent, Jorge Mendes, although a transfer price is yet to be finalised.

The Balugrana have been linked with a number of full-backs in their search to fill a slot on the right side of defence, but Cancelo's pursuit was in some doubt not long ago, per Yahoo's Andrew Gaffney:

@GianfrancoVela Ha! Makes absolutely no sense (as wages will be too high) and, well, Cancelo doesn't want to leave. — Andrew Gaffney (@GaffneyVLC) December 18, 2016

Andreu outlined a deal has been in place for weeks, and although Mendes was keen to push a January transfer through, Barca were adamant to wait until the summer and appear to have landed their man nonetheless.

Sergi Roberto has stood in at right-back following the summer departure of Dani Alves, but Portugal international Cancelo would provide a much more naturalised presence in the role.