Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Lucas Leiva and Jordan Amavi

Inter Milan have reportedly asked Liverpool about the availability of their midfielder Lucas Leiva.

According to Francisco Acedo of the Daily Mirror, the Serie A side are keen to bring the Brazilian to Italy. It’s stated they’re ready to offer £4 million plus add-ons for the 29-year-old, who is the longest-serving player in the current Reds squad.

It’s suggested in the report that Inter are hopeful of getting a deal done for the Liverpool man, as he’s no longer a key part of the first-team squad at Anfield.

Indeed, this season Lucas has primarily been used as a makeshift centre-back or drafted into midfield late in games when manager Jurgen Klopp is looking to see a match out. Nonetheless, he’s still a big fan favourite among the Liverpool supporters:

Since moving to the club in 2007 Lucas has built up an affinity with the Anfield crowd. Early in his career he was much maligned, but he went on to establish himself as a tremendous holding-midfield player. However, a cruciate ligament injury in 2011 meant a long time on the sidelines, and he’s never quite recovered.

Nevertheless, he still brings a lot of attributes to Klopp’s squad. As aforementioned, Lucas has shown his versatility in 2016, starting at centre-back and performing brilliantly in last season’s League Cup final against Manchester City. He’s still sharp defensively and strong in the tackle as well.

He’s very experienced. Per Bleacher Report’s Jack Lusby, the Reds aren’t flush with players who have been at the club for a long time either:

The #LFC bench has an average age of just 21.9 years, with only Alberto Moreno and Lucas Leiva making more than 20 appearances for the club. — Jack Lusby (@jacklusby_) December 14, 2016

However, at this stage in his career the Brazilian will not be content with making just three league starts all season. Inter may have fallen on testing times as of late, although they’re still a club that carry clout and for Lucas, would surely be an intriguing option at this stage of his career.

Reds Linked with Jordan Amavi

According to French outlet Foot Mercato (via Get Football News France and Aaron Flanagan of the Daily Mirror), Liverpool are weighing up a move for Aston Villa left-back Jordan Amavi.

The 22-year-old has returned to the Villa team this season, having hardly featured in their disastrous relegation campaign in 2015-16 due to a cruciate-ligament problem. However, he’s back at full fitness and has shone in the Championship for Steve Bruce’s side.

The Reds have reportedly already been in touch with the player’s camp about a switch, with Marseille also said to be keen on the French youth international.

Bleacher Report’s Sam Tighe isn’t sure he’s up to the standard the Reds require as of yet:

Seeing increasing no. of "we should buy Amavi" tweets from #LFC fans. He's improving, but still a bit French Moreno whose torn an ACL. — Sam Tighe (@stighefootball) November 20, 2016

On paper, Liverpool could do with a left-back, as Alberto Moreno is the only natural option they have in the position. However, James Milner has done a fine job in the role for Klopp this season, adding energy, defensive tenacity and an attacking threat to the left flank.

With Moreno yet to convince, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Liverpool delve into the market to add to their options in this area of the field. Yet from Amavi’s perspective, after such a serious injury, it’s key he’s playing on a consistent basis. That’s perhaps not something he’d be doing if he moved to Anfield.