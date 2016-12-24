Tottenham Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Ross Barkley and Kevin Wimmer

Everton manager Ronald Koeman is reportedly keen to explore the option of a swap deal involving Ross Barkley and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko.

According to Neil Moxley of the Daily Mirror, Koeman has given up on Barkley and is willing to move him on in the January window after a string of poor performances. Spurs are reportedly interested and the Toffees boss is said to be hopeful Sissoko could be part of a possible deal, having missed out on him in the summer.

Sissoko has struggled for form early on in his career as a Tottenham player, but Koeman wants the Frenchman to add some physicality to his midfield.

Speaking about Barkley after his disappointing showing in Everton’s 1-0 loss to Liverpool earlier this week, Koeman admitted he’s “not sure” if he’ll fulfil his potential, per Andy Hunter of the Guardian.

Ell Bretland of the Daily Mail doesn't think Barkley has what it takes to thrive under the Dutchman:

That could be to Tottenham’s benefit, and after an indifferent beginning to life at White Hart Lane, there aren’t too many Spurs fans who would be sad to see Sissoko depart.

While he’s versatile, powerful and skilful when he’s at full flight, far too often the France international struggles to make his mark on matches. Under manager Mauricio Pochettino he’s worked hard, but his influence in the final third has been missing since making the move from Newcastle United.

Barkley is a player that seems inhibited by the pressure of being a local player in the first team. Given Sissoko’s struggles at Spurs, however, and the rarities of swap deals in modern football, it’d be a big surprise if this one came off.

'A Lot of Interest' in Kevin Wimmer

According to the agent of Tottenham star Kevin Wimmer, there is “a lot of interest” in the defender as things stand.

The Austria international is behind Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Eric Dier in the centre-back pecking order at White Hart Lane and has been linked with a move away from the club. Speaking with Spox (h/t Richard Parry of the Evening Standard), Wimmer’s representative Jurgen Werner revealed there are clubs courting the player, but there is no definite plan to leave.

“The plan is nothing, but there are a lot of requests,” he said. “Spurs want to keep him. But if a good offer comes, they too will have to deal with it.”

Tom Collomosse of the Evening Standard recently reported that Borussia Dortmund, Wolfsburg and Southampton are looking at a move for the centre-back; the latter are said to be considering Wimmer as a replacement for Virgil van Dijk, should he depart.

With just five appearances made this term and some quality players ahead of him, a transfer would surely appeal to the 24-year-old. As noted by Ben McAleer of WhoScored.com, he’s been used in an unfamiliar position at times this term and the results haven’t been good:

When he did step in at centre-back for Spurs last season Wimmer showed he’s a capable defender. He’s a calm distributor at the base of the team and someone who reads the game extremely well.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino will want to have four quality centre-back options at his disposal with so many games to come during the remainder of the campaign. With that in mind, any sale will surely be put on hold until the summer.