Ranking and Grading Borussia Dortmund's Summer Signings After 1st Half of Season

As German football embarks on its month-long break in action known as "Winterpause," there is no better time to evaluate the performances of Borussia Dortmund during the first half of the 2016/17 season.

Their campaign was always going to be shaped heavily by the summer transfer-window activity, when the club's decision-makers had the unenviable task of replacing three of the team's best players in Mats Hummels, Ilkay Gundogan and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

They did so by signing no fewer than eight new faces for almost every area on the pitch, only leaving out a new goalkeeper and a classic striker.

Dortmund received near-unanimous praise for their transfer business in the summer, with Squawka.com going as far as calling them "the undisputed kings of the transfer market."

But how have the summer signings performed during their first few months with the Black and Yellows?

Click "Begin Slideshow" to see Bleacher Report's ranking and grading of Dortmund's eight new players.