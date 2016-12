2016 Military Bowl

Temple vs. Wake Forest

TV: ESPN



Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

The 2016 American Athletic Conference champion Temple Owls (10-3) face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-6) in Annapolis in the Military Bowl.

Temple will be coached by Ed Foley, who is taking over on the interim basis following the departure of Matt Rhule to Baylor.

As for Wake Forest, it's still in the midst of the "WakeyLeaks" scandal that threatens to destabilize the program.

Stay plugged in below for continued updates.