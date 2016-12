St. Petersburg Bowl

Miami (Ohio) vs. Mississippi State

Time: 11 a.m ET

TV: ESPN

The 2016 St. Petersburg Bowl pits the SEC's Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-7) against the Miami RedHawks (6-6).

The Bulldogs earned a bowl bid thanks to their Academic Progress Report rating, giving them a chance to redeem a lost season with a bowl win.

As for the RedHawks, the MAC can earn a marquee win this bowl season.

Stay tuned for more details.