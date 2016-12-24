Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on James Rodriguez and Thibaut Courtois

Chelsea will reportedly be rebuffed in their efforts to sign Real Madrid star James Rodriguez in the January transfer window due to a €70 million (£59.5 million) valuation of the player.

According to AS (h/t Lucas Sposito of Sport Witness), the Blues have been in touch with Los Blancos about a possible January move, although Madrid are said to be reluctant to sell midseason.

It’s been reported by Sport (h/t Sposito) that while both Rodriguez and Chelsea are keen for this switch to go through next month, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is holding out for the aforementioned sum. It’s said that could scupper a deal, although the player’s agent Jorge Mendes could yet help push the move through.

Rodriguez has been pushed to the fringes of the Los Blancos squad, with manager Zinedine Zidane preferring the likes of Isco and Lucas Vazquez in attacking-midfield positions.

The issue with James is his behavior and lack of professionalism, Benítez was done with him after months, Zidane barely tried. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) December 20, 2016

Sports journalist Rafael Hernandez believes Rodriguez has a lot to offer, although there are areas of his game that let him down:

In his first season at Madrid, plenty aligned for the former Monaco man and he excelled as the creative linchpin in Carlo Ancelotti’s team. As an attacking midfielder Rodriguez can do it all; he’s a superb dribbler, can pick a pass, links play well and scores spectacular goals.

CURTO DE LA TORRE/Getty Images Rodriguez has seen his stock fall under Zidane.

These numbers from Squawka Football show that when he is on the pitch, the Colombian tends to have a big impact in the final third:

James Rodriguez's LaLiga record for Real Madrid:



63 games

147 chances created

86.8% pass accuracy

30 through balls

23 assists

21 goals



💪 pic.twitter.com/xQdr4SUWTC — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 23, 2016

Is Rodriguez worth £59.5 million? Yes No Submit Vote vote to see results Is Rodriguez worth £59.5 million? Yes 70.3%

No 29.7% Total votes: 300

But Zidane is a manager who values pragmatism and therefore doesn’t accommodate players who don’t work hard off the ball, Cristiano Ronaldo aside.

While that’s been to Madrid’s benefit under the Frenchman, it’s been to the detriment of Rodriguez. A fresh start with a team like Chelsea working with a manager like Antonio Conte, who will demand plenty from the player, would surely suit all parties at this point.

Chelsea Keen to Keep Thibaut Courtois

Clive Rose/Getty Images

According to Marca (h/t Dipesh Agarwal of Sport Witness), Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is not ready to sell star goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois amid speculation he could be on his way to Real Madrid.

It’s stated in the report the 24-year-old was signed with the long term in mind, and the Blues will not yield should Los Blancos come calling. It had previously been stated by Jose Felix Diaz of Marca (translated by Patrick Boyland) that Courtois has told friends and team-mates he will move to the Santiago Bernabeu next term.

For Chelsea, the Belgium international is a key man and after a difficult season in 2015-16, he’s returned to his absolute best this term, helping the Blues in their 11-game winning run.

As noted by Liam Twomey of ESPN FC, Courtois has been crucial to Chelsea’s rapid rise up the Premier League table:

That Courtois save from Januzaj gets better with every viewing. One of several key stops he's made over the course of this win streak #cfc — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) December 14, 2016

Needless to say, Conte will want to keep the impressive 'keeper at the base of his side. While Courtois is a sensational stopper, his concentration, command of his area and distribution separate the goalkeeper from so many others in the game.

Madrid currently have Keylor Navas as their first-choice option between the sticks and he’s proved himself as a very useful 'keeper. However, Courtois’ acquisition would be a statement signing and not many clubs do those better than Real Madrid.